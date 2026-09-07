Southlinks Estate gets 5-Star BERDE rating

Artist’s perspective of Southlinks Estate from an aerial view.

First in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Height Realty Inc.’s Southlinks Estate has earned the distinction of being the first development in Metro Manila to receive a 5-Star BERDE District rating.

BERDE, or Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence, is the Philippines’ voluntary green building rating system. The 5-Star BERDE District rating serves as the highest rating under the country’s national green building certification program.

BERDE examines how an entire community is planned, including its relationship with natural systems and local ecosystems, its resilience as well as the quality of life it seeks to provide residents.

Southlinks Estate is a master-planned community rising south of Metro Manila which offers residential lots alongside open spaces, lifestyle amenities and future-ready infrastructure.

A maiden development of Height Realty, Southlinks Estate and Southlinks Promenade earned the 5-Star rating under BERDE Districts Version 1, Stage 1–Planning.

The rating means the project’s sustainability plans have been independently assessed, audited and verified against standards set by the Philippine Green Building Council.

The milestone puts the 33.6-hectare residential community at the forefront of district-scale sustainable development in the capital region.

Height Realty president and CEO Kevin Kristopher Wong said sustainability has been built into Southlinks from the start.

“Southlinks is not simply about developing residential and commercial spaces. It is about creating a district that is sustainable, resilient and designed with the future in mind,” Wong said.

The certification also reinforces Height Realty’s concept of “Green Luxury Living,” which brings together sustainability, wellness, resilience, community and long-term value.

“This 5-Star BERDE recognition is not the end of our journey, it is only the beginning,” Height Realty assistant vice president Jay de Villa said.