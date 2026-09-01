Several regional airports primed for upgrade in 2027

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to finish runway expansion for multiple airports in provinces next year that would enable the entry of bigger aircraft.

Longer runways, bigger capacity

MANILA, Philippines — Several airport upgrades are scheduled for completion next year as these are banked on to increase passenger traffic into the regions by allowing larger aircraft to land.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to finish runway expansion for multiple airports in provinces next year that would enable the entry of bigger aircraft.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the DOTr is bent on providing all airports with a basic runway of 2,100 meters, enough to land single-aisle jets such as Airbus A320.

For one, Busuanga Airport, Coron’s gateway, will be equipped with an extended runway of 2,100 meters by the first quarter of 2027. The airport is currently limited to landing turboprop aircraft, which is capable of ferrying a maximum of 80 people.

In addition, the DOTr is renovating the airport’s passenger terminal building, which will enlarge seating capacity by five times to more than 1,500, from 300 at present.

In Mindanao, the DOTr is close to wrapping up the feasibility study for the runway expansion of Sayak Airport in Siargao, although the agency is faced with topographical challenges.

Based on initial studies, Sayak Airport will require a length extension of up to 700 meters for it to be able to land single-aisle jets.

Siargao is considered one of the most expensive domestic destinations to visit, primarily because airlines have no cost efficiency as the airport is restricted to just turboprops.

Lopez said airfares tend to go down when carriers are given the option to send out larger aircraft. Further, the DOTr is keen on obtaining night rating for several airports, so airlines could consider mounting evening flights, lifting operational pressure on morning and afternoon slots.

Lopez directed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to roll out a short-term solution in the absence of a night rating for Sayak Airport. More portable lights will be installed in the airport, allowing aircraft to depart even on sundown.

“Because when there are more aircraft flying into one place, fares automatically go down since there are more options,” Lopez said.

In Bukidnon, the DOTr eyes to complete its new airport by December, with an initial capacity to handle turboprops, but the runway is set for expansion by the second quarter of 2027.