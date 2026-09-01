^

Business

Several regional airports primed for upgrade in 2027

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2026 | 12:00am
Several regional airports primed for upgrade in 2027
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to finish runway expansion for multiple airports in provinces next year that would enable the entry of bigger aircraft.
STAR / File

Longer runways, bigger capacity

MANILA, Philippines — Several airport upgrades are scheduled for completion next year as these are banked on to increase passenger traffic into the regions by allowing larger aircraft to land.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to finish runway expansion for multiple airports in provinces next year that would enable the entry of bigger aircraft.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the DOTr is bent on providing all airports with a basic runway of 2,100 meters, enough to land single-aisle jets such as Airbus A320.

For one, Busuanga Airport, Coron’s gateway, will be equipped with an extended runway of 2,100 meters by the first quarter of 2027. The airport is currently limited to landing turboprop aircraft, which is capable of ferrying a maximum of 80 people.

In addition, the DOTr is renovating the airport’s passenger terminal building, which will enlarge seating capacity by five times to more than 1,500, from 300 at present.

In Mindanao, the DOTr is close to wrapping up the feasibility study for the runway expansion of Sayak Airport in Siargao, although the agency is faced with topographical challenges.

Based on initial studies, Sayak Airport will require a length extension of up to 700 meters for it to be able to land single-aisle jets.

Siargao is considered one of the most expensive domestic destinations to visit, primarily because airlines have no cost efficiency as the airport is restricted to just turboprops.

Lopez said airfares tend to go down when carriers are given the option to send out larger aircraft. Further, the DOTr is keen on obtaining night rating for several airports, so airlines could consider mounting evening flights, lifting operational pressure on morning and afternoon slots.

Lopez directed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to roll out a short-term solution in the absence of a night rating for Sayak Airport. More portable lights will be installed in the airport, allowing aircraft to depart even on sundown.

“Because when there are more aircraft flying into one place, fares automatically go down since there are more options,” Lopez said.

In Bukidnon, the DOTr eyes to complete its new airport by December, with an initial capacity to handle turboprops, but the runway is set for expansion by the second quarter of 2027.

AIRPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

When it rains, it pours

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Sad to say, but I finally have to agree that the flood-control projects being undertaken — that I had high hopes for would finally address our flooding problem — are now proving to be still woefully...
Business
fbtw

When a theory is no match to practical knowledge

By Rey Elbo | 8 hours ago
A cocky management consultant on vacation sits next to a farmer on a three-hour train ride to a rural town.
Business
fbtw
Camarines Sur launches smart city project

Camarines Sur launches smart city project

8 hours ago
An expansive hub for business, leisure and wellness is rising in the capital town of Pili in Camarines Sur, laying the platform...
Business
fbtw
DEPDev pushes passage of National Land Use Act

DEPDev pushes passage of National Land Use Act

By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
The Department of Economy, Planning and Development is urging Congress to approve the National Land Use Act to address...
Business
fbtw
Farmers see higher mill prices as sweetener imports tighten

Farmers see higher mill prices as sweetener imports tighten

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 8 hours ago
Local sugar producers are hopeful of better millgate prices as the government tightens imports of artificial sweeteners, according...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Favorable market conditions seen as sweet boost for cacao industry

Favorable market conditions seen as sweet boost for cacao industry

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 8 hours ago
The country’s cacao industry may be entering a sweet spot for expansion, with favorable market conditions providing...
Business
fbtw
Rice imports already surpass full 2025 level

Rice imports already surpass full 2025 level

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 8 hours ago
The country’s rice imports have already surpassed the 3.39 million metric tons logged last year, as the government...
Business
fbtw
DMCI Homes ventures into socialized housing &ndash; with style

DMCI Homes ventures into socialized housing – with style

By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
DMCI Homes of the Consunji Group is not simply entering the socialized housing segment – it plans to do so with st...
Business
fbtw

The price of inclusion

By Lito Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Eleven years ago, I stood before an audience at the Microfinance Council of the Philippines Annual Conference and made the case for electronic payments as a driver of inclusive growth.
Business
fbtw
DOE: 17 power firms line up for P10 billion geothermal funding

DOE: 17 power firms line up for P10 billion geothermal funding

By Brix Lelis | 8 hours ago
At least 17 power companies are vying for a share of the government’s P10-billion financing program to support geothermal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with