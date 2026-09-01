Jollibee Group named global growth champion

The award recognizes companies that have demonstrated strong international expansion and impact in the global restaurant sector. Jollibee Group was selected from 12 brand nominees and received more than 74 percent of votes from the award’s advisory panel.

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Group has been named Global Growth Champion at the inaugural Globie Awards, the awards program of the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, which brings together senior executives in the global restaurant and food service industry.

The award recognizes companies that have demonstrated strong international expansion and impact in the global restaurant sector. Jollibee Group was selected from 12 brand nominees and received more than 74 percent of votes from the award’s advisory panel.

The Globie Awards recognize companies and leaders demonstrating excellence in global restaurant leadership, growth, innovation and operational impact. The award will be formally presented during the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference in November.

Jollibee Group has grown from a Philippine-founded business into a global restaurant group operating more than 10,700 stores and cafés across 33 countries, supported by 20 brands across owned, franchised and invested businesses. The recognition reflects the company’s global growth trajectory, operational agility, and strategic portfolio diversification as it continues to expand across key international markets.