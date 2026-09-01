^

Business

Jollibee Group named global growth champion

The Philippine Star
September 1, 2026 | 12:00am
Jollibee Group named global growth champion
The award recognizes companies that have demonstrated strong international expansion and impact in the global restaurant sector. Jollibee Group was selected from 12 brand nominees and received more than 74 percent of votes from the award’s advisory panel.
Jolibee

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Group has been named Global Growth Champion at the inaugural Globie Awards, the awards program of the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, which brings together senior executives in the global restaurant and food service industry.

The award recognizes companies that have demonstrated strong international expansion and impact in the global restaurant sector. Jollibee Group was selected from 12 brand nominees and received more than 74 percent of votes from the award’s advisory panel.

The Globie Awards recognize companies and leaders demonstrating excellence in global restaurant leadership, growth, innovation and operational impact. The award will be formally presented during the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference in November.

Jollibee Group has grown from a Philippine-founded business into a global restaurant group operating more than 10,700 stores and cafés across 33 countries, supported by 20 brands across owned, franchised and invested businesses. The recognition reflects the company’s global growth trajectory, operational agility, and strategic portfolio diversification as it continues to expand across key international markets.

JOLLIBEE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

When it rains, it pours

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Sad to say, but I finally have to agree that the flood-control projects being undertaken — that I had high hopes for would finally address our flooding problem — are now proving to be still woefully...
Business
fbtw

When a theory is no match to practical knowledge

By Rey Elbo | 8 hours ago
A cocky management consultant on vacation sits next to a farmer on a three-hour train ride to a rural town.
Business
fbtw
Camarines Sur launches smart city project

Camarines Sur launches smart city project

8 hours ago
An expansive hub for business, leisure and wellness is rising in the capital town of Pili in Camarines Sur, laying the platform...
Business
fbtw
DEPDev pushes passage of National Land Use Act

DEPDev pushes passage of National Land Use Act

By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
The Department of Economy, Planning and Development is urging Congress to approve the National Land Use Act to address...
Business
fbtw
Farmers see higher mill prices as sweetener imports tighten

Farmers see higher mill prices as sweetener imports tighten

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 8 hours ago
Local sugar producers are hopeful of better millgate prices as the government tightens imports of artificial sweeteners, according...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
POCB, DMW partner to expand construction industry prospects

POCB, DMW partner to expand construction industry prospects

By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Overseas Construction Board and the Department of Migrant Workers have teamed up to help expand global...
Business
fbtw
Several regional airports primed for upgrade in 2027

Several regional airports primed for upgrade in 2027

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 8 hours ago
Several airport upgrades are scheduled for completion next year as these are banked on to increase passenger traffic into...
Business
fbtw
Moderate pickup in consumer spending seen

Moderate pickup in consumer spending seen

By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
Household consumption is likely to pick up modestly for the rest of the year if inflation continues to ease and public infrastructure...
Business
fbtw
RHR sets sights on Fili Hotel expansion

RHR sets sights on Fili Hotel expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality arm of the Gokongwei family’s Robinsons Land Corp., is setting its sights...
Business
fbtw
MPTC revenues rise despite softer Philippines traffic

MPTC revenues rise despite softer Philippines traffic

By Brix Lelis | 8 hours ago
Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. kept revenue growth on track in the first half as its expanding toll-road...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with