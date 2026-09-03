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Sports

Gilas still slides one spot in FIBA world rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 3, 2026 | 10:39am
Gilas still slides one spot in FIBA world rankings
Gilas Pilipinas
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite sweeping the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Gilas Pilipinas dropped by one level in the FIBA men’s world rankings. 

The Philippines slid to 40th in the world, from 39th, in the world rankings dated September 1. 

This, despite Gilas defeating Iran and Jordan in the window held in Manila late last month. 

The Philippines remained the seventh-best Asian team. 

“Wow, I'm almost lost for words. You know, that's really unusual for me. I'm not usually lost for words, but I'm extremely happy. Kai [Sotto] just asked me walking in, are you now the happiest guy in the world? Because I said earlier, if we can win these two games, I'll be the happiest guy in the world. So right now, I'm the happiest guy in the world,” Gilas head coach Tim Cone said after the window. 

“These are two really, really high-level international teams. Iran especially, I understand. I read something in FIBA that this is only the third win we've had against them in the last 13 games. We were able to do it, all Filipino pa. So it just makes it really sweet to come out and win this game. And to do it at home,” he added. 

The Philippines is behind Australia (No. 7) Japan (No. 22) New Zealand (No. 25,) Iran (No. 28) China (No. 30) and Lebanon (No. 33) among Asian countries.

Among the top basketball teams in the world, the USA remains on top, followed by Germany.

France rose to World No. 3 -- up one rung -- taking that spot from now-World No. 4 Serbia. 

Canada, Spain, Australia, Argentina, Turkiye and Lithuania complete the top 10.

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