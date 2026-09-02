Cone underscores Sottoâ€™s NBA readiness amid purported offer to help â€˜talk to Miamiâ€™

Cone underscores Sotto’s NBA readiness amid purported offer to help ‘talk to Miami’

MANILA, Philippines — “I truly believe he is an NBA player.”

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone emphasized that he thinks Kai Sotto belongs in the NBA.

This, as he offered Sotto some help following Gilas’ win over Iran on Sunday.

Ahead of the FIBA press conference, Cone was heard talking to Sotto about

going to the NBA.

Hot mics caught the veteran coach telling the 7-foot-3 big man he would “talk to Miami” and “see what I can do.”

In an interview with Bilyonaryo News Channel’s The Scorecard, Cone said that the skilled big man “should be in the NBA.”

“We were talking about that. We were talking about where he's going. You know, is he gonna do the NCAA? Is he gonna do the NBA? You know, what's his route at this point? And it's a little bit up in the air right now,” he said.

He said that he wanted to help Sotto in any way he can, but he insisted that they were just continuing a conversation they were having before the press conference.

“So I mistakenly, very mistakenly, said something about Miami without thinking about the mics being there because we hadn't started the press conference yet. So, honestly, I was shocked it came out publicly,” he said.

“And I hope Miami doesn't kill me for it.”

Cone stressed that he does not have the kind of relationship with the Miami Heat where he could recommend a player with the team.

“You know, that's talking off the top of my head. But if there is a possibility, I would love to help him. I truly believe he is an NBA player,” he said.

“He should be in the NBA. And it's just a matter, oftentimes, for the NBA, being in the right place at the right time. And, you know, getting help to be there is really important.”

Sotto was a literal game-changer for Gilas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

He made the game-saving block at the end of the game against Jordan.

And in the games against Jordan and Iran, he averaged 15.5 points, 15 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Sotto last played for the Koshigaya Alphas in the Japan B.League.