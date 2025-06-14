^

Business

Mega Prime Foods allots over P1 billion for capex this year

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2025 | 12:00am
In a press conference for the celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, MPFI president and CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan said the firm is setting aside more than P1 billion for capital expenditures this year, about 20 to 30 percent higher than the previous year’s capex, to support the growth of the business.
Businessworld / MEGAPRIMEFOODS.COM.PH

MANILA, Philippines — Canned sardines maker Mega Prime Foods Inc. (MPFI) plans to spend over P1 billion this year as it aims to grow the business.

In a press conference for the celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, MPFI president and CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan said the firm is setting aside more than P1 billion for capital expenditures this year, about 20 to 30 percent higher than the previous year’s capex, to support the growth of the business.

“We really have to grow organically because we have to maintain our number one position,” she said.

Marvin Tiu Lim, chief of growth and development officer at MPFI said the amount  would be used to build new boats and refurbish old boats used for fishing.

MPFI is also looking to grow its product lines.

As part of its growth strategy, the company is  in talks with a number of parties for possible acquisitions.

Tiu Lim said the firm is looking to seal at least one deal within the year.

“For the acquisition, we’re looking into branded food (and) branded non-food. We’re also looking into Filipino brands that need help in distribution and marketing, that might have a problem in succession planning,” he said.

Last year, MPFI added Jimm’s Coffee Mix products to its offerings as it acquired select assets of Goldshine Pharmaceuticals Inc.

“We plan to keep on growing because we need to reinvest the earnings,” Tiu Lim said.

He said the company is aiming to achieve a 28-percent growth in revenues this year.

