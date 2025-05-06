Netflix raises prices after Philippines' digital VAT lawÂ 

Netflix raises prices after Philippines' digital VAT law

The Netflix logo is seen at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix Philippines has informed users of a price increase across all subscription plans starting June 1.

The streaming service is adjusting its prices to reflect the 12% value-added tax (VAT) now imposed on foreign digital service providers under Republic Act 112023, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last year.

According to the notification sent to subscribers, the updated monthly rates will be:

Mobile: P169 (from P149)

Basic: P279 (from P249)

Standard: P449 (from P399)

Premium: P619 (from P549)

Standard plan users can add one extra member slot for P169 per month, while Premium plan subscribers can add up to two extra member slots at P169 each per month.

These new prices already apply to new subscribers.

Philstar.com Screengrab of Netflix's registration page for new users, May 6, 2025, 2:09 p.m.

The digital services tax imposed under RA 112023 covers all foreign online services, including streaming platforms, e-marketplaces, and cloud services, regardless of whether they have a physical presence in the Philippines.

Gaming marketplace Steam earlier announced it will incorporate the 12% VAT on all games in its catalog beginning June 1, resulting in higher prices for its gaming selection.