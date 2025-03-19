^

Business

Steam purchases in Philippines to include 12% VAT starting June

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 6:35pm
Steam purchases in Philippines to include 12% VAT starting June
An edited photo featuring Steam games with the digital distribution platform's logo.
Steam / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Buying video games on Steam may become more costly for Filipino gamers as a 12% value-added tax (VAT) takes effect starting June 1.

This means consumers will pay an additional P120 for a P1,000 video game, with the tax automatically reflected in the final price before purchase.

In-game purchases and downloadable content (DLCs) will also be subject to the 12% VAT as they are counted as digital purchases.

Steam, the digital distribution platform for PC games, announced the tax collection for the Philippines on its website.

The move follows the passage of Republic Act 12023 or the VAT on Digital Services Law, which taxes digital transactions for both local and foreign digital service providers. 

The law amends the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 — or the Tax Code — to cover digital services such as media, music, video games, video-on-demand and online advertisements. 

Platforms like Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, Disney+ and Lazada are among those affected.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed the measure into law on Oct. 2, 2024.

RELATED: Marcos signs law imposing 12% VAT on foreign digital services

Compared to other countries, the Philippines still has one of the lowest tax rates on Steam games. However, its 12% VAT is higher than the 5% imposed in the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan, 7% in Thailand, 8% in Malaysia and 9% in Singapore. It is one of the highest in Southeast Asia. 

Globally, Finland has the highest tax rate at 25.5%, followed by Sweden at 25%. Most countries, however, impose a rate above 15%.

According to World Population Review, around 2.1 million accounts were created in the Philippines before March 24, 2021. 

Gaming enthusiasts may want to purchase their wishlist games or wait for sales before the 12% VAT takes effect in June. 

STEAM

VIDEO GAMES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yuchengco firm starts work on P1.9 billion

Yuchengco firm starts work on P1.9 billion

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
 Isabela solar farm Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) is now advancing the construction of its P1.9-billion...
Business
fbtw

A failing state?

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
When the late President Manuel Quezon said he preferred a government run like hell by Filipinos than a government run like heaven by the Americans, he didn’t have the prescience to know how we will all be...
Business
fbtw
Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record

Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record

7 hours ago
Global stocks diverged while gold hit a record high on Tuesday as investors juggled geopolitical concerns with renewed...
Business
fbtw

Harnessing Sikolohiyang Pilipino in PR

By Ron Jabal | 19 hours ago
In an era where global strategies frequently take center stage in international PR playbooks, it is easy to overlook the nuances associated with local culture.
Business
fbtw
P2.6 trillion PPP projects currently in pipeline

P2.6 trillion PPP projects currently in pipeline

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
he Philippines has 176 projects amounting to P2.60 trillion in the pipeline for implementation through the public-private...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Share prices slide on profit-taking

Share prices slide on profit-taking

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Share prices retreated as investors decided to take profits following a recent rally.
Business
fbtw

Top Line sets final IPO price

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Top Line Business Development Corp. has finalized the offer price for its maiden share sale, which will be the first initial public offering  in the country this year.
Business
fbtw
Manila Water invests P26 billion in 2024

Manila Water invests P26 billion in 2024

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 19 hours ago
Razon-led Manila Water Co. Inc. spent P26.3 billion  last year to enhance its water and wastewater services to over nine...
Business
fbtw

Anko to open third, largest store in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko is continuing its expansion as it is set to open its third and largest store in the country in July.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with