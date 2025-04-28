^

Business

Pop Mart mulls entry into Philippines food market

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino consumers could be unboxing not just toy blind boxes, but even Labubu-themed pastries in the future as Pop Mart International Group is looking to enter the Philippine food market.

Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) chairman Sam Christopher Lim told reporters that Pop Mart, which has pop-up stores in the country, is interested in expanding in the local food scene.

PFA was one of the organizations that Pop Mart officials met during a recent visit to the Philippines to explore expansion opportunities.

Lim said Pop Mart’s theme park in China features a shop selling Labubu-themed cakes, which could be replicated outside the theme park.

“They’re looking at the Philippines as possibly one of the first markets that they want to launch that in,” he said, noting that Pop Mart sees the country as a big consumer market.

As Pop Mart is looking for partners for the food business, he said PFA arranged a meeting with some food firms in the country to provide insights.

“Nothing (is) confirmed (yet). I think they were just here to really explore a bit more about the market,” he said.

Located in Beijing, China, Pop Mart’s theme park called Pop Mart City Park covers about 40,000 square meters and features characters including Labubu, Molly and Dimoo.

At present, Pop Mart has pop-up stores at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay and SM Makati.

POP MART
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOTr to deploy more K9 units to LRT, MRT stations

DOTr to deploy more K9 units to LRT, MRT stations

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is set to deploy additional K9 units at Metro Manila’s Metro Rail Transit-3 and Light...
Business
fbtw
Digital nomad visas seen to target remote workers, spur spending

Digital nomad visas seen to target remote workers, spur spending

1 day ago
The Philippine government is banking on a soon-to-be-launched digital nomad visa (DNV) program to attract remote workers and...
Business
fbtw

Isuzu Philippines names new president

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Isuzu Philippines Corp., which is aiming to maintain its dominance in the truck segment, has named Mikio Tsukui as its new president.
Business
fbtw
New markets seen for value-added coconut products

New markets seen for value-added coconut products

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The rise in vegetable oil prices in the world market is opening new doors to one of the country’s prized agricultural...
Business
fbtw
Makati Life sets blueprint for PPP-led hospital expansion

Makati Life sets blueprint for PPP-led hospital expansion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Newly opened Makati Life Medical Center is positioning itself as the country’s first and largest public-private...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sideways trading seen as market seeks fresh leads

Sideways trading seen as market seeks fresh leads

By Richmond Mercurio | 40 minutes ago
Local stocks are expected to continue trading sideways this week as investors search for fresh leads that could support a...
Business
fbtw

Has the US dollar peaked?

By Wilson Sy | 40 minutes ago
The US dollar’s long-standing role as the ultimate refuge during market storms is cracking.
Business
fbtw
CIMB Bank fixes unauthorized fund transfers after complaints

CIMB Bank fixes unauthorized fund transfers after complaints

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 40 minutes ago
CIMB Bank Philippines said it has returned the funds to customers affected by unauthorized transactions that occurred on Saturday...
Business
fbtw
Netbank, JuanHand partner for financial inclusion program

Netbank, JuanHand partner for financial inclusion program

40 minutes ago
Netbank Inc., a leader in rural banking, has partnered with JuanHand, the country’s leading pure fintech lending app,...
Business
fbtw

Are we Filipinos poor?

By Marianne Go | 40 minutes ago
Filipinos always seem to have a unique way of coping with economic difficulties, so much so that it is often hard to tell if the economy is tanking, especially if you live in the bubble of centric Metro Manila....
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with