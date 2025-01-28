^

Business

Will Maharlika Fund’s grid investment lower your electricity bills?

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 28, 2025 | 4:35pm
Will Maharlika Fundâ€™s grid investment lower your electricity bills?
Stock image of power lines
Image by Pexels from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A year and a half since its creation under law, the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) has made its first investment since its creation, acquiring a 20% stake in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

While the government is optimistic that this move will help lower electricity costs, questions remain about when and how consumers will feel the impact.

What does the government say? Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla acknowledged that it is too early to determine the exact timeline or amount by which electricity bills might decrease.

“We can’t give you any exact date and exact amount of reduction,” Lotilla said.

He pointed out, however, that better transmission infrastructure could indirectly lower costs. For instance, the recent Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection reduced spot market prices by up to ?2 in Luzon, ?1.77 in Visayas, and ?1.30 in Mindanao.

But Lotilla clarified that these reductions do not directly translate into lower consumer bills because electric cooperatives source only a portion of their energy from the spot market.

The spot market is volatile, leading energy firms to strike up power supply agreements with generation companies.This is where the generation charge in your bill comes from.

Understanding transmission and generation costs. Electricity bills are influenced by several factors, including generation charges, which have been a major driver of rising costs. Transmission costs, meanwhile, account for about 3.1% of electricity expenses, according to Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) president Rafael Consing Jr.

Lotilla explained that NGCP’s high-voltage transmission lines are critical for connecting power plants to consumers. Without these lines, power plants cannot deliver electricity to the grid effectively.

“The generation plant cannot contribute or supply power to its customers unless they are connecting lines from the generation plant to the customers. And that’s where the transmission lines—the high voltage transmission lines of NGCP—are very important, because without these lines we cannot provide the power,” Lotilla said.

Potential impact of the NGCP investment

Consing also explained that investing in NGCP could improve the rollout of transmission grid infrastructure, allowing more power players to supply energy to the grid. This increased competition could eventually lower electricity prices.

“As you’ve got more supply coming in… at some point in time, [prices] will come down,” Consing said.

The government also aims to achieve 35% renewable energy in its power mix by 2030 and 50% by 2040. Consing expressed hope that supporting NGCP’s infrastructure development would facilitate this transition, potentially reducing costs in the long term.

Uncertainty remains. While officials remain optimistic about the benefits of the NGCP investment, they caution that its impact on electricity bills will depend on multiple factors:

  • The location of consumers.
  • Existing supply agreements with distribution utilities.
  • The pace at which transmission projects are completed.

“It depends on where you are, what are the supply agreements that your distribution utility has entered into and so on,” Lotilla said.

So what can consumers expect?

The Maharlika Fund’s investment in NGCP is seen as a step toward improving energy infrastructure and fostering competition in the power sector. However, its direct impact on consumer electricity bills remains uncertain for now.

The government is optimistic but has yet to provide concrete timelines or figures for potential cost reductions.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

EXPLAINER

MAHARLIKA FUND

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maharlika Fund makes first investment, buys 20% stake in NGCP

Maharlika Fund makes first investment, buys 20% stake in NGCP

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Maharlika Investment Corp, the governing body of the Maharlika Investment Fund, has made its maiden investment by acquiring...
Business
fbtw
Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

9 hours ago
The European bottling unit of Coca-Cola said Monday that it had ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite and other beverages...
Business
fbtw
Asian stocks drop as tariff fears return, new AI programme emerges

Asian stocks drop as tariff fears return, new AI programme emerges

1 day ago
Asian markets mostly fell Monday on fresh trade fears after Donald Trump's threat to impose huge tariffs on Colombia in retaliation...
Business
fbtw
Remembering Filinvest&rsquo;s &lsquo;bow and arrow&rsquo; couple

Remembering Filinvest’s ‘bow and arrow’ couple

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Like a bow and arrow, each is useless without the other.
Business
fbtw

No more exclusive franchises?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court might have rendered a momentous decision last year but no one noticed. The headline of the press release issued Aug. 1, 2024 by the Supreme Court is as simple as it gets: “SC: Exclusive Franchises...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Explained: Where is the money coming from to cover budget cuts?

Explained: Where is the money coming from to cover budget cuts?

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Where is the Department of Budget and Management sourcing funds to cover these budget cuts for priority projects?
Business
fbtw
Philippines draws global interest for AI investments &ndash; DOF

Philippines draws global interest for AI investments – DOF

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
The Philippines continues to position itself as a key hub for artificial intelligence and digital innovation, according to...
Business
fbtw
Ayala charges up EV ecosystem with $100 million ADB financing deal

Ayala charges up EV ecosystem with $100 million ADB financing deal

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank and Ayala Corp. have signed a $100-million financing deal to support the development of an electric...
Business
fbtw
Stocks plummet to 7-month low

Stocks plummet to 7-month low

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The local stock market plunged to a seven-month low as investors kept a cautious stance ahead of this week’s Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld president named in Forbes&rsquo; 50 Over 50 Global list

Megaworld president named in Forbes’ 50 Over 50 Global list

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Forbes Magazine has recognized Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso as among the 50 most inspirational women over...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with