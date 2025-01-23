^

Business

DA mulls up to P1 million fine for violators of P58 per kilo rice price cap

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 4:09pm
DA mulls up to P1 million fine for violators of P58 per kilo rice price cap
Newly delivered sacks of rice from Regions II and III are being organized inside the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Valenzuela on Jan. 20, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has capped imported rice at P58 per kilo in Metro Manila markets to help bring down prices. But what happens if this measure falls short?

In a statement on Wednesday, January 22, the DA warned that if the price cap fails to lower rice prices to reasonable levels, it will recommend stricter price controls and ceilings, with penalties of up to P1 million for violators.

“The agriculture chief has warned that if the MSRP doesn’t bring down rice prices to reasonable levels, the DA will recommend for price controls and ceilings which shall impose fines of up to P1 million on violators,” the agency said.

The P58 per kilo cap for 5% broken imported rice took effect Monday, January 20, following consultations with rice industry stakeholders, importers, and retailers.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the price of rice with a higher percentage of broken grains should be lower than P58 per kilo. However, DA monitoring found some markets still selling rice above the cap, at P59 to P60 per kilo.

The cap, however, does not apply to locally produced and branded rice, some of which are still being sold at P60 to P65 per kilo.

Selling off remaining stock 

DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said retailers of these brands explained they are clearing out their remaining stock, which was bought at higher prices, before adjusting to the P58 cap.

“Relatively, prices are already going down, and they are complying with our directives. However, these brands say they acquired their stocks at a high price, so they are just selling off their remaining supply before adhering to the P58 MSRP,” she said in Filipino.

While the DA has not imposed sanctions, it urged markets to comply with the price guidelines. Tiu Laurel said the agency is monitoring prices but lacks the mandate to penalize violators.

The DA will coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to finalize enforcement measures.

The DA chief also said adjustments to the price cap may be made in the coming weeks.

Current prices. Here are the latest rice prices in Metro Manila markets based on the DA’s monitoring as of January 22:

Imported commercial rice

  • Special: P53 to P61 per kilogram
  • Premium: P51 to P58 per kilogram
  • Well-milled: P40 to P52 per kilogram
  • Regular milled: P38 to P48 per kilogram

Local commercial rice

  • Special: P55 to P63 per kilogram
  • Premium: P48 to P58 per kilogram
  • Well-milled: P40 to P55 per kilogram
  • Regular milled: P37 to P48 per kilogram

Some of these prices are higher than last week’s.

Delays in declaring food security emergency

Beyond price caps, the DA is also considering declaring a food security emergency, which would allow the National Food Authority (NFA) to release its rice buffer stocks to stabilize market prices.

The NFA has around 300,000 metric tons of rice in its warehouses.

The agency initially targeted declaring the emergency on January 22, but the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) has yet to provide the DA with an approved resolution.

Despite the delay, the DA said it still expects the emergency measure to proceed, with NFA stocks possibly hitting the market starting February 1.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

NATIONAL FOOD AUTHORITY

RICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MIAA relocating offices to former 88 Airport Lounge

MIAA relocating offices to former 88 Airport Lounge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Manila International Airport Authority is relocating its operations to a former hotel close to the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw
Clark ready to host more island flights

Clark ready to host more island flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The private operator of the Clark International Airport is prepared to accommodate more flights as a result of the impending...
Business
fbtw
Trump says would be open to Musk buying TikTok
play

Trump says would be open to Musk buying TikTok

1 day ago
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be open to tech billionaire Elon Musk -- the owner of social media platform...
Business
fbtw
India uses AI to stop stampedes at world's biggest gathering

India uses AI to stop stampedes at world's biggest gathering

By Arunabh Saikia | 1 day ago
Keen to improve India's abysmal crowd management record at large-scale religious events, organizers of the world's largest...
Business
fbtw
Regulate MC taxi,industry for public safety

Regulate MC taxi,industry for public safety

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 16 hours ago
As the 19th Congress nears its conclusion, it will be remembered for the successful passage of numerous bills that aim to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

On school reunions and celebration of friendship

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 16 hours ago
Last weekend, Jan. 18-19, I attended our high school annual reunion at the former Cadiz City High School in Negros Occidental, Batch 1980. It was our 45th anniversary. When we graduated in 1980, there were 12 sections...
Business
fbtw
RCBC raises $350 million from offshore bonds

RCBC raises $350 million from offshore bonds

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has raised $350 million of five-year senior unsecured fixed rate sustainability...
Business
fbtw
CLI earmarks P12 billion for maiden Luzon projects

CLI earmarks P12 billion for maiden Luzon projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Cebu Landmasters Inc., a listed real estate developer focused in the Visayas and Mindanao, is preparing to spend P12 billion...
Business
fbtw

Top Line eyes much lower proceeds from IPO

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Top Line Business Development Corp. is looking to raise about P900 million from its upcoming initial public offering eyed in the second quarter, significantly lower than the previously targeted proceeds of as much...
Business
fbtw
Online platforms becoming &lsquo;gateway&rsquo; for smoking prevalence, says senator

Online platforms becoming ‘gateway’ for smoking prevalence, says senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday raised the alarm on the proliferation of illegal cigarettes and vape products on online...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with