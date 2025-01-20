^

Business

Fuel prices climb for third straight week

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 20, 2025 | 10:39am
Fuel prices climb for third straight week
Stock image
via Canva

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists should brace for a hefty fuel price hike of around P2 to P3 per liter starting Tuesday, January 21. This is the third consecutive week of oil price increases.

Oil firms announced in their advisories on Monday, January 20, that gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices will go up this week. 

Shell Pilipinas, CleanFuel and Caltex will raise gasoline prices by P1.65 per liter, while diesel will see a steeper increase of P2.70 per liter and kerosene by P2.50 per liter.

The latest hike follows last week’s increase of P0.90 per liter for diesel and P0.80 per liter for gasoline and kerosene. 

In the first hike this year, prices rose by P1.40 per liter for diesel and P1 per liter for gasoline and kerosene.

So far in 2025, fuel prices have seen a net increase of P3.45 per liter for gasoline, P5 per liter for diesel, and P4.30 per liter for kerosene.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said on January 17 that this week’s price hike is driven by tighter global oil supply, following sanctions by the United States and United Kingdom on Russian oil, which have pushed up crude shipping costs.

In Metro Manila, the prevailing retail prices per liter of petroleum products from January 14 to 20 were:

  • Gasoline (RON97/100) - P69.20
  • Gasoline (RON95) - P69.25
  • Gasoline (RON91) - P61.90
  • Diesel - P57.75
  • Diesel Plus - P70.29
  • Kersone - P72.84

With this week’s price hike, gasoline prices could hit P70 per liter, diesel around P60 per liter and kerosene about P75 per liter.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

OIL PRICE HIKE

OIL PRICE WATCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Foreign digital firms in PH only have 4 months left to comply with new VAT law

Foreign digital firms in PH only have 4 months left to comply with new VAT law

By Jerome Villanueva | 2 days ago
Foreign digital service providers operating in the Philippines only have four months to comply with the mandatory...
Business
fbtw

Health is wealth

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
It doesn’t get any clearer than this: good public health promotes economic growth.
Business
fbtw
TikTok could 'go dark' in US Sunday after Supreme Court ruling

TikTok could 'go dark' in US Sunday after Supreme Court ruling

2 days ago
TikTok says it will "go dark" in the United States on Sunday unless the government provides assurances a new law calling for...
Business
fbtw
Semirara sets P6.9 billion capital spending this year

Semirara sets P6.9 billion capital spending this year

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) of tycoon Isidro Consunji is spending around P6.9 billion this year to beef up its...
Business
fbtw

Megawide sticking to basics

By Marianne Go | 12 hours ago
Megawide Construction Corp. will continue to concentrate on “basic” government infrastructure projects that will provide more benefits to the people, even as it does not see an immediate upside to tourism...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Debt service burden rises 20 percent to $14.5 billion

Debt service burden rises 20 percent to $14.5 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 12 hours ago
The country’s external debt service burden increased in the 10 months to October 2024 as foreign debt hit an all-time...
Business
fbtw

Sans FTA talks, Philippines-US trade remains strong, says US envoy

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
The United States remains interested in strengthening trade ties with the Philippines even as there are no indications yet when the two countries can resume discussions for a free trade agreement (FTA) between Manila...
Business
fbtw
Over 16 gigawatts offshore wind power seen by 2028 - DOE

Over 16 gigawatts offshore wind power seen by 2028 - DOE

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
The Department of Energy (DOE) is charting a bold course for offshore wind development, with a goal of unlocking over 16 gigawatts...
Business
fbtw
Finland looks to Philippines for talent attraction

Finland looks to Philippines for talent attraction

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Finland is actively encouraging Filipino workers to consider employment opportunities in the European country, citing the...
Business
fbtw
Taho Story eyes 250 branches by year-end

Taho Story eyes 250 branches by year-end

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
Filipino startup Taho Story plans to have a network of 200 to 250 branches operating nationwide by the end of the year as...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with