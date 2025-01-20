Fuel prices climb for third straight week

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists should brace for a hefty fuel price hike of around P2 to P3 per liter starting Tuesday, January 21. This is the third consecutive week of oil price increases.

Oil firms announced in their advisories on Monday, January 20, that gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices will go up this week.

Shell Pilipinas, CleanFuel and Caltex will raise gasoline prices by P1.65 per liter, while diesel will see a steeper increase of P2.70 per liter and kerosene by P2.50 per liter.

The latest hike follows last week’s increase of P0.90 per liter for diesel and P0.80 per liter for gasoline and kerosene.

In the first hike this year, prices rose by P1.40 per liter for diesel and P1 per liter for gasoline and kerosene.

So far in 2025, fuel prices have seen a net increase of P3.45 per liter for gasoline, P5 per liter for diesel, and P4.30 per liter for kerosene.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said on January 17 that this week’s price hike is driven by tighter global oil supply, following sanctions by the United States and United Kingdom on Russian oil, which have pushed up crude shipping costs.

In Metro Manila, the prevailing retail prices per liter of petroleum products from January 14 to 20 were:

Gasoline (RON97/100) - P69.20

Gasoline (RON95) - P69.25

Gasoline (RON91) - P61.90

Diesel - P57.75

Diesel Plus - P70.29

Kersone - P72.84

With this week’s price hike, gasoline prices could hit P70 per liter, diesel around P60 per liter and kerosene about P75 per liter.