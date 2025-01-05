Question your success

As we look back, the day people were asked to bring their laptops and stuff home because of “quarantine” and “lockdown” as mandated by the government has been over four years ago. That was tough! The world is still reeling from its effect. Leadership has been tested like never before in a world marked by the unpredictability of the pandemic, economic roller-coasters, and global uncertainties.

We have had tons of reports and literature on the challenges The Black Swan Event has brought businesses. Still, we also need to study the successes of other companies that stayed afloat and even succeeded during the same period. Amid the rush to address crises and navigate uncharted waters, leaders may neglect a crucial aspect of leadership – interrogating the ‘how’ and ‘why’ behind their successes.

While failure often faces scrutiny, success tends to be celebrated without deep reflection. We should delve into the wisdom of questioning success as much as failure, a timeless leadership practice that can lead to profound insights and long-term competitive advantages.

Most people use the term, “Let us conduct a ‘post-mortem’ study.” But the literal meaning of “post-mortem” is Latin and translates to “after death,” and in our case, business is far from dead; it is thriving. What we should conduct is “studium praeteriti successus.” “Studium” means “study,” “praeteriti” means “past,” and “successus” means “success.”

You know how it is, don’t you? When you insert a little Greek or Latin in your speech or column, it makes it appear a more intelligent piece. (And thus, the Latin...)

Kat Cole, president and COO of Athletic Greens, offers an enlightening perspective on leadership. She emphasizes the importance of questioning success even more than failure. “There’s got to be something I don’t know. There’s always something,” she remarks. This approach ensures that individuals don’t feel discouraged by failure but are driven to understand the roots of their success. It’s a mindset that encourages curiosity, continuous learning, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. In the words of Albert Einstein, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”

Success should not merely be a moment of celebration but an opportunity for in-depth analysis. In today’s fast-paced economic cycles, momentum is the key. Success can be a valuable resource to fuel ongoing progress, but only if we interrogate it. The insights gained from understanding why something succeeded can inform critical decisions, such as crafting effective return-to-office policies or driving digital transformation. Success is not a destination; it’s a stepping stone toward more significant achievements.

Board directors assume a critical role in nurturing thorough examination and posing pertinent queries. Both leadership teams and boards must participate in in-depth conversations, not solely in times of adversity but notably when circumstances are favorable. My observations have revealed that board members and leaders often subject failures and underperforming aspects to extensive scrutiny, as they should, aiming to identify any weaknesses or deficiencies. However, it is noteworthy that when successes transpire, and the numbers portray a positive narrative, there is a notable absence of curiosity and inquisitiveness regarding the reasons, methodologies, and contributing factors behind these achievements. This could be due to a perception that success is an entitlement or a belief that favorable outcomes will continue unabated.

In the calm of success, questions about the ‘why’ can uncover essential insights. It might reveal underlying issues masked by apparent success or lead to strategies that outmaneuver competitors. As leaders, we should cherish our accomplishments, but we should also challenge them.

Leaders should always continue the act of questioning success. While addressing urgent challenges, the word “why?” should remain in their minds. It’s a reminder to unearth the secrets of unexpected triumphs. This practice holds timeless significance; in the current dynamic landscape, it’s more relevant than ever.

As leaders, we must remember that every success carries valuable lessons, no matter how remarkable. Winston S. Churchill says: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” Courage is the fuel that drives us to question and refine our success continuously.

Business leaders know that we live in a time and place where the tides of success and failure ebb and flow. In this dynamic landscape, the wisdom of interrogating success is not a sign of doubt but a testament to a leader’s commitment to constant growth and excellence. Every success story is a treasure trove of knowledge waiting to be unlocked.

Business people like you and me understand this well, but it is worth repeating: Success should never breed contentment but rather an unending quest for improvement and understanding.

