^

Business

ADB commits $400 million for development projects in Philippines

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 12:00am
ADB commits $400 million for development projects in Philippines
Masato Kanda
STAR / File

KUALA LUMPUR – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday committed to provide a $400-million loan to support the Philippines’ marine ecosystem and blue economy projects.

In a speech during the 16th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit here, ADB President Masato Kanda said coastal resilience is needed to sustain fisheries and aquaculture, an important source of nutritious food.

“Today, I am pleased to share that a $400 million loan for the Philippines is set for approval this year, to strengthen marine ecosystems and support the blue economy under its National Adaptation Plan,” Kanda said.

President Marcos served as the chair of the BIMP-EAGA conference, one of the side events of the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

Kanda cited the need to tackle food system vulnerabilities and to address the threat posed by climate change on food security and marine ecosystems.

According to Kanda, ADB is expanding its investment in food security to $40 billion through 2030.

“We are strengthening financing, policy guidance, project support, and capacity building,” the ADB chief said.

Kanda said the multilateral lender has deployed $500 million for agricultural development in the Philippines through policy and regulatory reforms, enhanced public services and financial support and protection of rural families.

The Manila-based lender is supporting Indonesia with a $500-million policy-based loan to reduce plastic marine debris and a $100 million investment project in shrimp aquaculture, he added.

Mindanao Development Authority chairman Leo Tereso Magno noted that the BIMP-EAGA’s goal is to narrow the development gap between countries. He added that Mindanao has benefited from the initiatives of the sub-region through a higher gross domestic product and infrastructure projects.

“We are now enjoying the highest level of peace and order in Mindanao. The development should follow. We are praying every day in Mindanao that development comes to our place,” Magno said.

Marcos highlighted the need for even greater synergy, innovation and political will in the sub-region.

“I am confident that through our cooperation we will continue to transform these aspirations that we have held into lasting impact for our peoples. Thank you, and I look forward to a productive summit,” the President said in his opening remarks.

ADB
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov't eyes toll-free Skyway during EDSA rehab&mdash;but who covers the cost?

Gov't eyes toll-free Skyway during EDSA rehab—but who covers the cost?

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
With EDSA’s rehabilitation set for June, one of the government’s key interventions involves making a section of...
Business
fbtw

Miss a step, miss your refund – RR 8-2025 is here

By Mariel Tio | 1 day ago
In the Philippines, claiming tax refunds can be an arduous and bureaucratic process due to several factors such as complex documentation requirements, lengthy processing time and stringent requirements and dead...
Business
fbtw
Two subway stations done within Marcos&rsquo; term &ndash; DOTr

Two subway stations done within Marcos’ term – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is targeting to finish at least two stations of the Metro Manila Subway Project before...
Business
fbtw

Worker absenteeism is symptom of complex issues

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
The provocative question of whether worker absenteeism is caused by a manager’s incompetence pushes us to consider its direct impact on employee behavior.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG assets climb to P1.1 trillion

Pag-IBIG assets climb to P1.1 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
Assets of Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, reached P1.1 trillion in the first quarter on the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BCDA, Ayala Land ink 25-year deal for John Hay Technohub

BCDA, Ayala Land ink 25-year deal for John Hay Technohub

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority and property giant Ayala Land Inc. have signed a 25-year agreement...
Business
fbtw

Economic managers

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
BBM justified his cabinet reshuffle as a response to the people’s demand for the government to address key problems, as expressed in the last election.
Business
fbtw
Smart, JuanHand empower Filipinos with ease of access, connectivity

Smart, JuanHand empower Filipinos with ease of access, connectivity

1 hour ago
Smart, the country’s telecommunications giant, has teamed up with JuanHand, the country’s leading fintech lending...
Business
fbtw
MVP: Maynilad close to finalizing IPO

MVP: Maynilad close to finalizing IPO

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is close to finalizing its highly anticipated initial public offering, though the valuation may...
Business
fbtw
Cosco allots P7 billion for 2025 capex

Cosco allots P7 billion for 2025 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Cosco Capital Inc., the listed retail holding firm of Lucio Co, is set to spend P7 billion this year to support the continued...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with