New microgrid auction set this year

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 12:00am
The Department of Energy (DOE) has initially identified 71 lots covering 167 unserved and underserved areas, which will be auctioned off to microgrid system providers (MGSPs).
MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos administration is set to conduct a new competitive selection process (CSP) later this year for the development of microgrid systems in remote areas after a failed bidding in 2024.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has initially identified 71 lots covering 167 unserved and underserved areas, which will be auctioned off to microgrid system providers (MGSPs).

The schedule of bidding activities for the third round of MGSP-CSP would be announced by the end of next month, the DOE said.

Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said this year’s auction is a crucial step toward achieving total household electrification in the Philippines.

To encourage more investors, the DOE has promulgated the revised implementing rules and regulations governing the Microgrid Systems Act, streamlining the CSP procedures and clarifying provisions of the service contracts.

With this move, Guevara said the government is “sending a clear signal (that) the Philippines is ready and open for sustainable microgrid investments.”

“Through these efforts, we aim to empower our most remote communities with clean, reliable, and affordable energy, because energy access is not just a policy objective — it is a fundamental right,” she said.

Further, the DOE is closely working with distribution utilities and relevant government agencies to gather data on the areas to be offered under this upcoming auction, particularly in terms of energy demand and potential.

The DOE launched the second round of MGSP-CSP last year. However, the lone proponent that expressed interest in the auction failed to submit the required documents.

Republic Act 11646 or the Microgrid Systems Act mandates the conduct of a CSP before an MGSP can serve off-grid areas.

Latest DOE data showed that around 200 underserved and unserved areas in the country were needing microgrid systems.

Unserved areas are those that have no access to electricity, distribution system lines, home power systems or any microgrid system, while underserved areas refer to currently served areas where power supply is less than 24 hours daily.

