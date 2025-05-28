Cebu Pacific beats PAL in international traffic

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has overtaken Philippine Airlines (PAL) in passengers flown even for international flights, reaping the gains of its network expansion across Asia.

Based on data from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), Cebu Pacific carried the most number of passengers for domestic and international flights in the first quarter.

Cebu Pacific, known for its widest local network, accounted for more than half, or 4.7 million, of the domestic passenger traffic during the period.

Likewise, Cebu Pacific beat PAL in its own game in the international front, flying 1.66 million as opposed to its rival’s 1.63 million. PAL is the only local airline able to reach North America, but Cebu Pacific is busy expanding around Asia, including to Sapporo, Japan early this year.

Overall, the Philippine travel market is showing no signs of slowing down, as airlines keep on mounting new routes to stimulate demand. Air passenger volume went up by 16 percent to 15.98 million in the first quarter, from 13.81 million a year ago, according to CAB.

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 14 percent to 8.51 million, from 7.44 million, with Cebu Pacific picking up 55 percent of the total, ahead of PAL’s 28 percent (2.42 million) and AirAsia Philippines’ 14 percent (1.18 percent).

Boutique operator AirSWIFT Transport Inc. served 142,381, followed by Sunlight Air’s 51,077, Royal Air Charter Service Inc.’s 14,586 and Island Aviation Corp.’s 3,582.

Further, CAB said international passenger volume has grown by seven percent to 7.47 million as of March, from 6.97 million a year ago.

CAB said foreign carriers grabbed 52 percent of the international passenger traffic at 3.9 million, while domestic airlines made up the remainder. The country is receiving renewed interest from foreign operators to mount flights here due to ongoing efforts to upgrade airports.

Passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) also surged by six percent to 13.03 million in the first quarter. The country’s main gateway is undergoing a P170.6-billion facelift in the hands of the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp., led by San Miguel Corp.

In April, NAIA welcomed Air Canada on its runway, as the airline started mounting direct flights between Manila and Vancouver to become the lone Canadian carrier connecting the two cities.

In the provinces, the Aboitiz Group is expanding its wings in airport operations, recently adding the Laguindingan Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport to its portfolio.