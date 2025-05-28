^

Business

Cebu Pacific beats PAL in international traffic

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 12:00am
Cebu Pacific beats PAL in international traffic
Based on data from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), Cebu Pacific carried the most number of passengers for domestic and international flights in the first quarter.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has overtaken Philippine Airlines (PAL) in passengers flown even for international flights, reaping the gains of its network expansion across Asia.

Based on data from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), Cebu Pacific carried the most number of passengers for domestic and international flights in the first quarter.

Cebu Pacific, known for its widest local network, accounted for more than half, or 4.7 million, of the domestic passenger traffic during the period.

Likewise, Cebu Pacific beat PAL in its own game in the international front, flying 1.66 million as opposed to its rival’s 1.63 million. PAL is the only local airline able to reach North America, but Cebu Pacific is busy expanding around Asia, including to Sapporo, Japan early this year.

Overall, the Philippine travel market is showing no signs of slowing down, as airlines keep on mounting new routes to stimulate demand. Air passenger volume went up by 16 percent to 15.98 million in the first quarter, from 13.81 million a year ago, according to CAB.

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 14 percent to 8.51 million, from 7.44 million, with Cebu Pacific picking up 55 percent of the total, ahead of PAL’s 28 percent (2.42 million) and AirAsia Philippines’ 14 percent (1.18 percent).

Boutique operator AirSWIFT Transport Inc. served 142,381, followed by Sunlight Air’s 51,077, Royal Air Charter Service Inc.’s 14,586 and Island Aviation Corp.’s 3,582.

Further, CAB said international passenger volume has grown by seven percent to 7.47 million as of March, from 6.97 million a year ago.

CAB said foreign carriers grabbed 52 percent of the international passenger traffic at 3.9 million, while domestic airlines made up the remainder. The country is receiving renewed interest from foreign operators to mount flights here due to ongoing efforts to upgrade airports.

Passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) also surged by six percent to 13.03 million in the first quarter. The country’s main gateway is undergoing a P170.6-billion facelift in the hands of the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp., led by San Miguel Corp.

In April, NAIA welcomed Air Canada on its runway, as the airline started mounting direct flights between Manila and Vancouver to become the lone Canadian carrier connecting the two cities.

In the provinces, the Aboitiz Group is expanding its wings in airport operations, recently adding the Laguindingan Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport to its portfolio.

CEBU PACIFIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov't eyes toll-free Skyway during EDSA rehab&mdash;but who covers the cost?

Gov't eyes toll-free Skyway during EDSA rehab—but who covers the cost?

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
With EDSA’s rehabilitation set for June, one of the government’s key interventions involves making a section of...
Business
fbtw

Miss a step, miss your refund – RR 8-2025 is here

By Mariel Tio | 1 day ago
In the Philippines, claiming tax refunds can be an arduous and bureaucratic process due to several factors such as complex documentation requirements, lengthy processing time and stringent requirements and dead...
Business
fbtw
Two subway stations done within Marcos&rsquo; term &ndash; DOTr

Two subway stations done within Marcos’ term – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is targeting to finish at least two stations of the Metro Manila Subway Project before...
Business
fbtw

Worker absenteeism is symptom of complex issues

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
The provocative question of whether worker absenteeism is caused by a manager’s incompetence pushes us to consider its direct impact on employee behavior.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG assets climb to P1.1 trillion

Pag-IBIG assets climb to P1.1 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
Assets of Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, reached P1.1 trillion in the first quarter on the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BCDA, Ayala Land ink 25-year deal for John Hay Technohub

BCDA, Ayala Land ink 25-year deal for John Hay Technohub

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority and property giant Ayala Land Inc. have signed a 25-year agreement...
Business
fbtw

Economic managers

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
BBM justified his cabinet reshuffle as a response to the people’s demand for the government to address key problems, as expressed in the last election.
Business
fbtw
Smart, JuanHand empower Filipinos with ease of access, connectivity

Smart, JuanHand empower Filipinos with ease of access, connectivity

1 hour ago
Smart, the country’s telecommunications giant, has teamed up with JuanHand, the country’s leading fintech lending...
Business
fbtw
MVP: Maynilad close to finalizing IPO

MVP: Maynilad close to finalizing IPO

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is close to finalizing its highly anticipated initial public offering, though the valuation may...
Business
fbtw
Cosco allots P7 billion for 2025 capex

Cosco allots P7 billion for 2025 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Cosco Capital Inc., the listed retail holding firm of Lucio Co, is set to spend P7 billion this year to support the continued...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with