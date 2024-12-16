^

Business

OFW remittances rise by 2.7% in October 2024, total hits $3.42 billion

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 16, 2024 | 6:04pm
OFW remittances rise by 2.7% in October 2024, total hits $3.42 billion
Dollars being exchanged for peso at a money changer in Manila.
STAR / Miguel de Guzman / File

MANILA, Philippines — Personal remittances from Overseas Filipino Workers grew by 2.7% in October 2024, reaching $3.42 billion(P200,848,025,034.00), according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. 

The current remittance print was higher than September's $3.34 billion and higher than the $3.33 billion in October last year, 

The central bank attributed the higher remittances from both land-based and sea-based workers.

For the first ten months of the year, cumulative remittances increased by 3.0%, reaching $31.49 billion, compared to $30.57 billion during the same period in 2023.

Of the total personal remittances, cash remittances sent through banks amounted to $3.08 billion in October 2024, reflecting a 2.7% increase from $3 billion in October 2023.

On a year-to-date basis, cash remittances increased by 3.0%, totaling $28.30 billion from January to October 2024, compared to $27.49 billion during the same period last year, according to the central bank.

The growth in cash remittances was driven by increases from major sources, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The U.S. remained the largest source of overall cash remittances during the January-October 2024 period, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

BSP

OFW

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

REMITTANCES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Over 11,600 corporations may face suspension by SEC

Over 11,600 corporations may face suspension by SEC

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Over 11,600 corporations are in danger of being suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to failure to...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Land embarks on major redirection

Ayala Land embarks on major redirection

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Ayala Land Inc., the listed property giant of the Ayala Group, has commenced a shake-up of sorts as part of a major reinvention...
Business
fbtw
World Bank urges Philippines to empower LGUs

World Bank urges Philippines to empower LGUs

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Empowering local government units (LGUs) is crucial to the development of human capital in the Philippines and attaining the...
Business
fbtw

Still struggling as always

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
One major reason why foreign investors avoid putting up manufacturing plants here is our iffy power situation. We are notorious for red and yellow alerts in our power grids because the margin between demand and supply...
Business
fbtw
Canada emerging as key player in Philippines energy transition

Canada emerging as key player in Philippines energy transition

1 day ago
Canada’s support for the Philippines’ energy transition and decarbonization efforts continues to gain moment...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ferronoux Holdings sells 23% stake to Themis Group

Ferronoux Holdings sells 23% stake to Themis Group

11 hours ago
Ferronoux Holdings [FERRO 4.35 ?19.2%; 330% avgVol] [link], a non-operational holding company owned by Michael Cosiquien,...
Business
fbtw
The week ahead

The week ahead

11 hours ago
> PH:  We start the week today with a big dividend payment: OGP’s Q3 div. Then, a huge expanse of nothing...
Business
fbtw
BSP expected to cut rates by 25 bps anew

BSP expected to cut rates by 25 bps anew

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to bring down its key policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its upcoming...
Business
fbtw
Government settles 91.6% of debt service for 2024

Government settles 91.6% of debt service for 2024

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Marcos administration increased its debt payments to P1.86 trillion as of end-October, settling more than 90 percent of...
Business
fbtw
Philippines ranks second in Asean stat race

Philippines ranks second in Asean stat race

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The Philippines maintained its position as second in Southeast Asia in the World Bank’s Statistical Performance Indicators...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with