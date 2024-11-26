^

Business

DA greenlights 8,280 MT frozen fish import

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 6:57pm
DA greenlights 8,280 MT frozen fish import
The photo shows a crate of freshly caught galunggong being transferred to a plastic bag.
The Philippine STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture approved the importation of 8,280 metric tons of small pelagic fish on Tuesday, November 26, following supply disruptions caused by serial typhoons in October and November.

The 8,280 metric tons are on top of the 30,000 metric tons of frozen round scads (galunggong), mackerels, sardines and other small pelagic fish approved in April for the fourth quarter of 2024. The plan to import was revealed on November 19

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in a statement that certifying the additional import of fish was necessary to compensate for the decrease in fish catch due to tropical cyclones Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel and Pepito. 

Considering that the Philippines is observing a closed fishing season, Tiu Laurel said that the “initial fish import volume” to keep wet markets stocked may not suffice after the typhoons, justifying the additional imports.

A closed fishing season is a period when fishing is prohibited in key spawning areas to allow fish populations to replenish. In the country, this occurs from November to mid-March the following year.

The DA said that the imported fish is expected to arrive by January 30, 2025, following the issuance of the sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance on December 16.

Tiu Laurel said that the extra 280 metric tons of small pelagic fish will be allocated for KADIWA ng Pangulo centers. He added that the 8,000 metric tons will not affect the Maximum Importable Volume. 

The fish to be distributed to KADIWA ng Pangulo centers will be sold to vulnerable sectors such as indigents, persons with disabilities and senior citizens. 

These fish will cost 20 percent less than those sold in wet public markets to “ensure that essential goods remain accessible.”

As of November 25, the DA’s monitoring shows galunggong priced at P240 per kilogram in Metro Manila markets, and mackerel ranging from P260 to P380 per kilogram. Sardines increased by P30 from last week, ranging from P100 to P260 per kilogram.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

GALUNGGONG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bargain hunting fuels stock market rebound

Bargain hunting fuels stock market rebound

By Brix Lelis | 20 hours ago
Stocks regained ground yesterday as bargain hunting helped the local bourse recover from two straight days of losses last...
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy seen leading Southeast Asia in growth next year

Philippine economy seen leading Southeast Asia in growth next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The Philippine economy may zoom to its fastest pace since 2018 and lead the Southeast Asian region in growth next year, financial...
Business
fbtw
DA targets $2 billion foreign funding for infrastructure projects

DA targets $2 billion foreign funding for infrastructure projects

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 20 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking at securing at least $2 billion (about P118 billion) in foreign financing next...
Business
fbtw
Smart, NTC collaborate vs use of fake cell towers

Smart, NTC collaborate vs use of fake cell towers

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Smart Communications Inc., PLDT’s wireless unit, is working with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to...
Business
fbtw

80 percent of problems caused by problem managers

By Rey Elbo | 20 hours ago
Louie (not his real name), an office worker in his late 20s, was experiencing an irritating problem.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manila Water eyes new markets abroad

Manila Water eyes new markets abroad

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Razon-led Manila Water Co. Inc. is looking at opportunities to enter new overseas markets to further expand its presence outside...
Business
fbtw
Philippines inclusion in JP Morgan index under review

Philippines inclusion in JP Morgan index under review

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Philippines remains under consideration for inclusion in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index for Emerging Markets (GBI-EM),...
Business
fbtw

Philippines, Sweden sign MOU on financial, development cooperation

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Philippines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sweden, which would boost the country’s access to Swedish financing for development initiatives.
Business
fbtw
Government urged to improve NAIA cargo services

Government urged to improve NAIA cargo services

By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
A customs brokers group is urging the government to break the cargo monopoly at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with