DA greenlights 8,280 MT frozen fish import

The photo shows a crate of freshly caught galunggong being transferred to a plastic bag.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture approved the importation of 8,280 metric tons of small pelagic fish on Tuesday, November 26, following supply disruptions caused by serial typhoons in October and November.

The 8,280 metric tons are on top of the 30,000 metric tons of frozen round scads (galunggong), mackerels, sardines and other small pelagic fish approved in April for the fourth quarter of 2024. The plan to import was revealed on November 19.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in a statement that certifying the additional import of fish was necessary to compensate for the decrease in fish catch due to tropical cyclones Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel and Pepito.

Considering that the Philippines is observing a closed fishing season, Tiu Laurel said that the “initial fish import volume” to keep wet markets stocked may not suffice after the typhoons, justifying the additional imports.

A closed fishing season is a period when fishing is prohibited in key spawning areas to allow fish populations to replenish. In the country, this occurs from November to mid-March the following year.

The DA said that the imported fish is expected to arrive by January 30, 2025, following the issuance of the sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance on December 16.

Tiu Laurel said that the extra 280 metric tons of small pelagic fish will be allocated for KADIWA ng Pangulo centers. He added that the 8,000 metric tons will not affect the Maximum Importable Volume.

The fish to be distributed to KADIWA ng Pangulo centers will be sold to vulnerable sectors such as indigents, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

These fish will cost 20 percent less than those sold in wet public markets to “ensure that essential goods remain accessible.”

As of November 25, the DA’s monitoring shows galunggong priced at P240 per kilogram in Metro Manila markets, and mackerel ranging from P260 to P380 per kilogram. Sardines increased by P30 from last week, ranging from P100 to P260 per kilogram.