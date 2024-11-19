^

Business

DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 4:07pm
DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel
File photo ng galunggong sa banyera ng isda.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture plans to import an additional 8,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish to compensate for the fish supply lost due to the damage caused by the past six cyclones.

Small pelagic fish include sardines, round scads (galunggong), anchovies and mackerels.

In an interview on Tuesday, November 19, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said the 8,000 metric tons of fish would be in addition to the 30,000 metric tons of imported fish approved in April to ensure supply during the last quarter of 2024 amid the closed fishing season.

“Kahapon may discussion na posible magdagdag ng additional importation for fish. Yung volume possible nasa mga 8,000 metric tons, additional na kailangang makarating before the end of the year,” he said. 

(Yesterday, there was a discussion about the possibility of adding an additional fish importation. The volume is expected to be around 8,000 metric tons, which needs to arrive before the end of the year.)

If the importation is approved, De Mesa said the additional 8,000 metric tons of fish are expected to arrive within the first two weeks of December.

He explained that the requested additional supply is only “minimal” and is also meant to ensure price stability for small pelagic fishes like galunggong. 

“Kung posible magdagdag, maliit lang naman at gusto lang natin yung stability ng presyo of course ng ating mga specially galunggong or small pelagic fishes na kadalasan nakikita natin sa pamilihan,” De Mesa said in an interview with DZBB Super Radyo 594. 

(If an addition is possible, it will be minimal, as we mainly aim to stabilize the prices, particularly of galunggong or small pelagic fish, which are commonly found in markets.)

De Mesa added that the country is currently observing a closed fishing season, which is a period when fishing is prohibited in designated Philippine waters, as defined by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

“‘Yung nakita kasi natin bukod sa malaking pinsala ng sunod sunod na bagyo start na rin kasi yung closed fishing season natin,” he said.

(What we’ve observed is that, aside from the significant damage caused by consecutive typhoons, the closed fishing season has also begun.)

Asked whether the fishing ban could be lifted to utilize domestic supply, De Mesa explained the ban is actually a “long-term solution” to ensure sustainable fish supply.

“Actually, mas long term yung solusyon ng pagbaban binibigyan natin ng pagkakataon yung ating mga isda na makapanganak na magpalaki ng mga isda, kumbaga yung pagresupply,” he said.

(Actually, the solution of imposing a fishing ban is more long-term, as it gives fish a chance to reproduce and grow, essentially allowing for the natural replenishment of supply.)

If the country allows activities in areas under closed fishing seasons, De Mesa warned it could hinder recovery efforts by disrupting the natural replenishment of fish stocks.

According to the latest reports from the DA’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center, Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” and Typhoon “Leon” caused the loss of approximately 1,781 metric tons of fresh fish.

Meanwhile, around 0.17 metric tons of fish were damaged during Typhoons “Nika” and “Ofel.” The agency noted that these figures are still undergoing field validation and may increase.

As of November 18, DA's monitoring shows that galunggong is priced between P240 and P320 per kilogram in Metro Manila markets, while mackerel ranges from P260 to P400 a kilo. Meanwhile, sardines cost around P100 to P230 per kilogram.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FISH

GALUNGGONG

MACKEREL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

A common sense lesson from a toothpaste factory

By Rey Elbo | 17 hours ago
his is an edited, old story of a toothpaste factory with an integrity issue before its customers, distributors and retailers.
Business
fbtw

Top Line moves IPO to Q1 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The final public listing of the year will not be pushing through as Top Line Business Development Corp. has decided to move its initial public offering to early next year.
Business
fbtw
Index starts week strong as investors pick bargains

Index starts week strong as investors pick bargains

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Share prices sustained its momentum from last Friday’s positive finish as investors turned to bargains once more to...
Business
fbtw
Senate urged to pass bill blocking online piracy sites

Senate urged to pass bill blocking online piracy sites

17 hours ago
A consumer advocacy group is clamoring for the passage of the long-delayed Online Site Blocking Act to shield the Philippine...
Business
fbtw

National Teachers College branching outside Metro Manila

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Yuchengco and Ayala Groups, through their listed education joint venture iPeople, is bringing National Teachers College outside Metro Manila by next year to address rising student demand.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Venchi opens 1st Philippines store in BGC

Venchi opens 1st Philippines store in BGC

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
Italian chocolatier and gelato maker Venchi is making its sweet arrival in the Philippines today with the opening of its first...
Business
fbtw
Markets mixed after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook

Markets mixed after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook

22 hours ago
Asian markets were mixed Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street as investors scale back their bets on Federal Reserve...
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices slightly down on November 19

Fuel prices slightly down on November 19

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Oil firms are set to implement a minor rollback on petrol products beginning Tuesday, November 19. 
Business
fbtw
CTS Global Q3 profit: P6.5M (down 63% y/y)

CTS Global Q3 profit: P6.5M (down 63% y/y)

1 day ago
CTS Global [CTS 0.70 ?6.1%; 1% avgVol] [link] posted a Q3 net income of P6.5 million, down 63% y/y from its Q3/23 net...
Business
fbtw
DoubleDragon planning CentralHub REIT IPO for 2nd half of 2025

DoubleDragon planning CentralHub REIT IPO for 2nd half of 2025

1 day ago
DoubleDragon [DD 9.71 ?2.2%; 8% avgVol] [link] revealed that it intends to list its warehouse REIT subsidiary, CentralHub,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with