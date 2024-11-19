DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture plans to import an additional 8,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish to compensate for the fish supply lost due to the damage caused by the past six cyclones.

Small pelagic fish include sardines, round scads (galunggong), anchovies and mackerels.

In an interview on Tuesday, November 19, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said the 8,000 metric tons of fish would be in addition to the 30,000 metric tons of imported fish approved in April to ensure supply during the last quarter of 2024 amid the closed fishing season.

“Kahapon may discussion na posible magdagdag ng additional importation for fish. Yung volume possible nasa mga 8,000 metric tons, additional na kailangang makarating before the end of the year,” he said.

(Yesterday, there was a discussion about the possibility of adding an additional fish importation. The volume is expected to be around 8,000 metric tons, which needs to arrive before the end of the year.)

If the importation is approved, De Mesa said the additional 8,000 metric tons of fish are expected to arrive within the first two weeks of December.

He explained that the requested additional supply is only “minimal” and is also meant to ensure price stability for small pelagic fishes like galunggong.

“Kung posible magdagdag, maliit lang naman at gusto lang natin yung stability ng presyo of course ng ating mga specially galunggong or small pelagic fishes na kadalasan nakikita natin sa pamilihan,” De Mesa said in an interview with DZBB Super Radyo 594.

(If an addition is possible, it will be minimal, as we mainly aim to stabilize the prices, particularly of galunggong or small pelagic fish, which are commonly found in markets.)

De Mesa added that the country is currently observing a closed fishing season, which is a period when fishing is prohibited in designated Philippine waters, as defined by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

“‘Yung nakita kasi natin bukod sa malaking pinsala ng sunod sunod na bagyo start na rin kasi yung closed fishing season natin,” he said.

(What we’ve observed is that, aside from the significant damage caused by consecutive typhoons, the closed fishing season has also begun.)

Asked whether the fishing ban could be lifted to utilize domestic supply, De Mesa explained the ban is actually a “long-term solution” to ensure sustainable fish supply.

“Actually, mas long term yung solusyon ng pagbaban binibigyan natin ng pagkakataon yung ating mga isda na makapanganak na magpalaki ng mga isda, kumbaga yung pagresupply,” he said.

(Actually, the solution of imposing a fishing ban is more long-term, as it gives fish a chance to reproduce and grow, essentially allowing for the natural replenishment of supply.)

If the country allows activities in areas under closed fishing seasons, De Mesa warned it could hinder recovery efforts by disrupting the natural replenishment of fish stocks.

According to the latest reports from the DA’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center, Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” and Typhoon “Leon” caused the loss of approximately 1,781 metric tons of fresh fish.

Meanwhile, around 0.17 metric tons of fish were damaged during Typhoons “Nika” and “Ofel.” The agency noted that these figures are still undergoing field validation and may increase.

As of November 18, DA's monitoring shows that galunggong is priced between P240 and P320 per kilogram in Metro Manila markets, while mackerel ranges from P260 to P400 a kilo. Meanwhile, sardines cost around P100 to P230 per kilogram.