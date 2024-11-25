^

Foundever bags Great Place to Work in Philippines certification

The Philippine Star
November 25, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Foundever®, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, has been officially certified as Great Place to Work® in the Philippines by a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“We are thrilled to be officially certified as a Great Place To Work®,” said Willy Lim, VP for HR, marketing and talent acquisition at Foundever in the Philippines. “Employee growth, wellbeing and satisfaction is a win-win situation for everyone because we know the employee experience is the customer experience. Our clients and their customers can only receive the best experience if our employees are thriving and feeling satisfied, respected, recognized and empowered.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of global recognition at Great Place To Work®, notes that the Great Place To Work® certification is “a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Foundever stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees. She adds that this certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

Lim said Foundever provides a nurturing environment that promotes both professional growth and personal development. “We offer comprehensive training and career advancement programs, such as our Talent+ and My Academy learning platform, which are specifically designed to support our employees’ talent development plans and provide valuable upskilling opportunities.”

Foundever transcends traditional employee benefits by offering a holistic suite aimed at enhancing employee wellbeing and promoting work-life balance. One notable initiative is the EverBetter wellness program, which fosters a community that actively encourages and promotes health and wellness. Additionally, Foundever offers a holistic wellness package that includes free or reimbursable medications, as well as health benefits for same-sex couples, further demonstrating their commitment to inclusivity and comprehensive care.

FOUNDEVER
