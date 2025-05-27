^

NEA files raps vs erring officials of electric cooperatives

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 7:08pm
Stock image of a power line
Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has filed complaints against officials from several electric cooperatives (ECs) over alleged mismanagement and various anomalies.

The complaints were lodged on Tuesday, May 27, before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against "erring officials" of the First Bukidnon Electric Cooperative Inc. (FIBECO) and the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC).

INEC, through its acting general manager Cipriano Martinez, filed a criminal complaint for syndicated estafa.

The complaint targets former and current executives of the cooperative over the alleged embezzlement of approximately P118 million from INEC's Employees’ Retirement Fund.

According to NEA Administrator Antonio Almeda, the complaint was filed against six former and current general managers and department managers of INEC.

Meanwhile, FIBECO, through acting General Manager Jemilo Pelimer, filed criminal complaints for qualified theft against its former general manager.

The former official is accused of abusing his position by simulating multiple transactions, including allegedly conspiring to unlawfully purchase a parcel of land worth P11.55 million that was never acquired, and diverting P6 million to his personal account.

NEA said the cases have the backing of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago.

The agency added that more cases are expected as NEA, the DOJ and the NBI continue their investigations into irregularities across various electric cooperatives.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES

ESTAFA

NATIONAL ELECTRIFICATION COMMISSION
Latest
abtest
