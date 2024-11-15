^

Business

OFW remittances hit $3.34 billion in September 2024

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 3:52pm
OFW remittances hit $3.34 billion in September 2024
Stock image of US dollars.
Image by Brett Hondow from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Personal remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) grew by 3.3% year-on-year to $3.34 billion in September 2024, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday, November 15.

In August 2024, OFW remittances were recorded at $3.20 billion.

“Personal remittances from Overseas Filipinos grew by 3.3% to US$3.34 billion in September 2024 from the US$3.23 billion registered in September 2023,” the BSP said in a statement. 

The BSP said there were higher remittances from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more, as well as sea- and land-based workers with contracts less than one year.

Cash remittances coursed through banks reached $3.01 billion in September 2024.

This represents a 3.3% increase compared to the $2.91 billion recorded in September 2023. 

The increase was attributed to higher remittances from land- and sea-based workers.

“On a year-to-date basis, cash remittances rose by 3.0 percent to US$25.23 billion in January-September 2024 from the US$24.49 billion registered in January-September 2023,” the BSP said. 

The central bank reported a growth in remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Here are the countries with the highest cash remittances:

  1. United States: 41.3% 
  2. Singapore: 7.0% 
  3. Saudi Arabia: 6.2% 
  4. Japan: 4.9%
  5. United Kingdom: 4.8% 
  6. UAE: 4.3% 
  7. Canada: 3.5% 
  8. Qatar: 3.5% 
  9. Taiwan: 2.5% 
  10. South Korea: 2.5%   
  11. Others: 19.9% 

