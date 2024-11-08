^

Business

What Trump’s comeback means for Philippine-US economic relations

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 8:58am
What Trumpâ€™s comeback means for Philippine-US economic relations
People sit near a television broadcasting footage of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he speaks during an election night event, at a train station in Seoul on Nov. 6, 2024. Trump closed in on a new term in the White House early November 6, 2024, just needing a handful of electoral votes to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
AFP / Anthony Wallace

MANILA, Philippines — Donald Trump has secured a second term as the president of the United States, leaving political and economic experts across the world wondering: what now?

For the Philippines, Trump’s win may signal the need to urgently diversify its market.   

The Philippines has deep historical and economic ties to the US, which is one of the country’s top trading partners as of 2023.

In a recent press briefing, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan was asked about the implications of Trump’s return for the Philippine economy.

Balisacan replied it was too early to comment on the matter, but said the Philippines is ready to work with any government. 

He did, however, express concern that Trump’s potential tariffs on imports from China and other countries could impact the global economy.

“That could have an impact on the global economy and that's what will worry us,” Balisacan said. 

Asked if Trump’s inward policies have prompted the need to seek other investment opportunities and markets, Balisacan responded with “yes.”

Trump has floated the idea of imposing a 60% tariff on Chinese imports and a 20% tariff on imports from other countries.

“Hopefully the US will not go that far, because it's not even in their long-term interest, to be accurate, to isolate the economy, because eventually it will backfire in terms of inefficiencies,” Balisacan said. 

Higher US tariffs would mean higher domestic prices, which could add pressure on US inflation and reduce the purchasing power of American consumers, according to Balisacan.

To shield itself from external shocks, including rising protectionism, Balisacan said the Philippines would need to implement internal reforms to strengthen its economy.

Even before Trump’s win, the Philippines had been actively working to diversify its economic partnerships, the country’s economic development czar said.

“We have been more aggressive in opening up other channels, like our free trade agreements with other countries,” Balisacan noted, citing the recent free trade agreement with South Korea.

On November 5, Trump secured a second, non-consecutive win following one of the most polarizing elections in US history.  

vuukle comment

DONALD TRUMP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Explanation required

Explanation required

By Boo Chanco | 9 hours ago
Public officials, elected or appointed, have the obligation to properly explain how they are spending the people’s money....
Business
fbtw
MPIC&rsquo;s 9-month core earnings hit record high

MPIC’s 9-month core earnings hit record high

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is looking to end the year on a high note as it expects to surpass its...
Business
fbtw
Hotel101 rides on Trump victory, eyes all 50 US states

Hotel101 rides on Trump victory, eyes all 50 US states

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
DoubleDragon Corp., the listed developer chaired by tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II, is targeting to conquer the...
Business
fbtw

ACEN profit zooms to P8 billion in 9 months

By Brix Lelis | 9 hours ago
The earnings of Ayala-led ACEN Corp. heated up from January to September on the back of a robust renewable energy (RE) output both in the Philippines and abroad.
Business
fbtw

A matter of trust

By Marianne V. Go | 9 hours ago
Trust in the Philippines is no longer a given; it is conditional, earned through transparency, competence and ethical behavior. The 2024 Philippine Trust Study reveals that Filipinos now demand proof before extending...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Megaworld income rises 16%

Megaworld income rises 16%

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Growth across all its key businesses fueled a double-digit earnings growth for property giant Megaworld Corp. during the nine...
Business
fbtw
Chinabank profit jumps 13% to P18.4 billion

Chinabank profit jumps 13% to P18.4 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 9 hours ago
China Banking Corp. boosted it earnings by 13.5 percent to a record P18.4 billion from January to September mainly due to...
Business
fbtw
D&L sees higher profits this year

D&L sees higher profits this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
D&L Industries Inc., the country’s leading specialty food ingredients and oleochemicals producer, expects to end the...
Business
fbtw
SteelAsia exporting P1.2 billion steel bars to Canada in 2025

SteelAsia exporting P1.2 billion steel bars to Canada in 2025

By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. is set to export steel bars worth P1.2 billion to Canada next year after recently completing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with