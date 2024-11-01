PhilCONSTRUCT celebrates 35 years of building excellence

MANILA, Philippines — Join contractors, developers, homeowners, architects, engineers, business leaders, government authorities and construction enthusiasts for a grand showcase of products, technology, equipment and services at the 35th anniversary celebration of PHILCONSTRUCT, happening from Nov. 7-10 this year, at two major venues-the SMX Convention Center Manila and the World Trade Center Manila.

This year’s construction expo, renowned for facilitating product and service sourcing, business-to-business networking and insightful panel discussions, promises to be even more special as it commemorates 35 successful years in the industry.

With over 500 participating companies occupying more than 1,200 booths, attendees can explore thousands of innovative offerings featuring sustainable and eco-friendly materials, smart construction technologies, prefabricated and modular construction solutions, and cutting-edge architectural designs.

The two venues will host a vibrant mix of local and international brands, from startups to established enterprises. Other activities lined up include celebrity guest appearances, a dedicated networking zone, and a showcase of exceptional interior designs for a cause, all aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.

In addition to being a trusted sourcing platform, PHILCONSTRUCT will offer seminars and workshops led by industry pioneers. Notable speakers include Rick Yelton, editor at large of World of Concrete, who will discuss the latest concrete trends; James Doran-Webb, an international driftwood sculptor, whose installations will adorn the SMX and World Trade Center lobbies; and Greg Farquhar, a seasoned technology consultant from Sydney, who will address the generational gap in technology adoption.

The event will feature TechnoForum sessions covering diverse topics such as green construction, construction risk management, formwork design, tunnel and underground technologies, and the role of women in nation-building.

Pre-register for free at philconstructevents.com/registration-manila. The four-day event runs daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.