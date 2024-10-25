LIST: Flights canceled on October 25 due to 'Kristine'

MANILA, Philippines (First published Oct. 24, 2024; 7:59 p.m.) — A number of domestic flights were canceled on Friday, October 25, due to the inclement weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami).

In an advisory, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier, and budget carrier Cebu Pacific announced that some of its local flights have been grounded due to unfavorable weather conditions.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Kristine was located over the coastal waters of Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur (17.1°North, 120.2°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometer per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 145 kph, and central pressure of 985 hPa

Here are the canceled flights as of Oct. 25:

Philippine Airlines

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2934/2935 Manila-Basco-Manila

Cebu Pacific

DG 6080/6081: Cebu – Masbate – Cebu

DG 6193/6194: Manila – Daraga (Legazpi) – Manila

5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J 331/332: Manila – Kalibo – Manila

5J 383/384: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

5J 451/452: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 481/482: Manila – Bacolod – Manila

5J 567/568: Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 619/620: Manila – Tagbilaran – Manila

5J 655/656: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 859/860: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

5J 891/892: Manila – Caticlan (Boracay) – Manila

5J 961/962: Manila – Davao – Manila

Passengers of PAL with canceled flights can convert their ticket to non-expiring Travel Credits equivalent to the unused segment of your ticket, excluding Ticketing Service Charge.

They can also rebook or reroute their ticket to another flight with available space within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class. Refund of ticket without penalties can also be availed.

Meanwhile, affected passengers of Cebu Pacific flights that are canceled have the option to rebook tickets for free, store their ticket into travel fund or refund their tickets.

The budget carrier advised its passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have confirmed bookings for flights which are currently still planned to operate.

"We strongly urge our passengers to consider whether their journeys are essential and give serious consideration to rescheduling travel plans to a later date," the carrier said.

—Rosette Adel