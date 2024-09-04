^

Business

inDrive driver fleet nearly doubles to 8K

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ride-hailing app inDrive has gained momentum in expanding its Philippine network since its relaunch in June, almost doubling its driver fleet on the back of an industry-low commission rate.

inDrive yesterday said its driver count has gone up by 96 percent to more than 8,000 to date since resuming its operations in June.

Similarly, inDrive’s active users rose by 86 percent and bookings increased by 75 percent, driven by the steady demand for transport services in the metro.

If things go as planned, inDrive is expected to have a driver fleet of around 16,000 by the end of the year. Transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers are enticed to shift to inDrive on the promise of better income from lower commission costs.

Currently, inDrive collects zero commission from its drivers as part of its marketing to convince them to join the platform. It plans to charge a service fee of 10 percent soon, although no definite date has been set yet on when it would be imposed.

Likewise, inDrive marketing director for Asia and the Pacific Natalia Makarenko said the company aims to keep the same business model for the long term.

inDrive manages to earn despite the low commision rates, by spending less on marketing campaigns and keeping incentives to drivers and promos to passengers to a minimum.

Laban TNVS president Jun de Leon said his group backs inDrive in lowering commission rates to provide drivers with more income, scoring industry players that take as much as 23 percent.

He cited, for instance, a driver who earns a gross of P5,000 a day. De Leon said the driver could take home P500 more when working with inDrive, and that P500 could accumulate to as high as P15,000 in a month, enough to cover major expenses like bills and tuition.

As a whole, Laban TNVS is asking the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to regulate the commission rates that ride-hailing apps collect from drivers. The group proposes that service fees range from 10 to 13 percent only.

inDrive resumed its Philippine operations in June following its suspension in January, when the LTFRB found it liable for enabling price haggling within its app.

inDrive currently offers ride-hailing services in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo, Butuan and Cagayan de Oro, and is keen on expanding in up to three more cities before year-end.

vuukle comment

INDRIVE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Slowly but surely, SM growing China presence

Slowly but surely, SM growing China presence

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The SM Group is taking a slow and steady approach to the expansion of its mall network in China amid tighter competition...
Business
fbtw
Government pitches 15 more projects for Luzon economic corridor

Government pitches 15 more projects for Luzon economic corridor

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The government has proposed 15 additional projects for the US and Japan to consider supporting in the development of the Luzon...
Business
fbtw
Amaia launches Tower 2 of Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa

Amaia launches Tower 2 of Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa

1 day ago
Amaia Land, the affordable housing brand of property giant Ayala Land Inc., has completed the second and final tower of its...
Business
fbtw
Manufacturing growth holds steady in August

Manufacturing growth holds steady in August

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Manufacturing activity expanded at a steady pace in August despite weak demand for products in international markets, according...
Business
fbtw
SEC eyes incentives for firms complying with requirements

SEC eyes incentives for firms complying with requirements

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking at incentives to entice corporations to comply with reportorial requir...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA to pilot new credit program

DA to pilot new credit program

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture will roll out a new credit program next month, providing P60,000, at low interest rate, to rice...
Business
fbtw

More on natgas policy need

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The Malampaya consortium was not thinking of asking power consumers for any subsidy.
Business
fbtw
Philippines returns to US sugar market

Philippines returns to US sugar market

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has officially returned to the US market after shipping 25,300 metric tons of raw sugar yesterday as part...
Business
fbtw

POGO ban causes dip in office occupancy

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Overall vacancy of prime and grade A offices in Metro Manila was estimated at 15.2 percent by the second quarter this year, posting a 129-basis-point decrease from the reported vacancy rate of 16.5 percent in the...
Business
fbtw
TGP leads strategic investment in BillEase

TGP leads strategic investment in BillEase

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
BillEase, a digital consumer finance app, has signed an investment agreement with Texas Pacific Group The Rise Fund,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with