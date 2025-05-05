BCDA draws over P7.7 billion investments in New Clark City, Camp John Hay

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has attracted over P7.7 billion worth of investments in its growth centers New Clark City and Camp John Hay in the first quarter, reflecting strong investor confidence.

In a statement, the BCDA said it facilitated investments amounting to P7.72 billion in the two growth centers from January to March this year, a 210 percent increase from P2.49 billion in the same period last year.

“The BCDA’s strong performance is a testament to the private sector’s steadfast confidence in the long-term potential of our economic zones, including New Clark City and Camp John Hay. These high-impact investments will surely help spur increased business activity and drive economic growth, providing more employment and livelihood opportunities for the local communities,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

Local firms accounted for the bulk or P5.81 billion worth of investments facilitated by the BCDA in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the balance of P1.91 billion came from foreign investors.

Among the major investors is local real estate developer Science Park of the Philippines Inc., which signed a 50-year contract lease for the development of a 100-hectare industrial park in New Clark City with a total project cost of P2.7 billion.

A Filipino-South Korean consortium composed of Sta. Clara International Corp., Saekyung Realty Corp. and Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corp. have also committed to pour in P4.8 billion for an affordable housing facility in New Clark City, with a portion to be allocated for the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program.

Following the government’s recovery of the 247-hectare leased area in Camp John Hay earlier this year, four local firms have also partnered with the BCDA for the development of the hospitality and food industries in the area.

In particular, Stern Real Estate and Development Corp. committed to invest P178 million for the continued lease and expansion of the iconic Le Monet Hotel and Filling Station food court.

The BCDA has also signed agreements with food and beverage firms Top Taste and Trading Inc., Amare La Cucina and Prime Collective Corp. for new restaurants and cafes in the area.

“As we continue to build inclusive, sustainable and future-ready cities, we invite more investors to explore vast opportunities within our ecozones and to become partners in driving transformative, game-changing projects that will help shape the future of our nation,” Bingcang said.