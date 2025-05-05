^

Business

BCDA draws over P7.7 billion investments in New Clark City, Camp John Hay

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2025 | 12:00am
BCDA draws over P7.7 billion investments in New Clark City, Camp John Hay
In a statement, the BCDA said it facilitated investments amounting to P7.72 billion in the two growth centers from January to March this year, a 210 percent increase from P2.49 billion in the same period last year.
Businessworld / CAMP JOHN HAY

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has attracted over P7.7 billion worth of investments in its growth centers New Clark City and Camp John Hay in the first quarter, reflecting strong investor confidence.

In a statement, the BCDA said it facilitated investments amounting to P7.72 billion in the two growth centers from January to March this year, a 210 percent increase from P2.49 billion in the same period last year.

“The BCDA’s strong performance is a testament to the private sector’s steadfast confidence in the long-term potential of our economic zones, including New Clark City and Camp John Hay. These high-impact investments will surely help spur increased business activity and drive economic growth, providing more employment and livelihood opportunities for the local communities,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

Local firms accounted for the bulk or P5.81 billion worth of investments facilitated by the BCDA in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the balance of P1.91 billion came from foreign investors.

Among the major investors is local real estate developer Science Park of the Philippines Inc., which signed a 50-year contract lease for the development of a 100-hectare industrial park in New Clark City with a total project cost of P2.7 billion.

A Filipino-South Korean consortium composed of Sta. Clara International Corp., Saekyung Realty Corp. and Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corp. have also committed to pour in P4.8 billion for an affordable housing facility in New Clark City, with a portion to be allocated for the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program.

Following the government’s recovery of the 247-hectare leased area in Camp John Hay earlier this year, four local firms have also partnered with the BCDA for the development of the hospitality and food industries in the area.

In particular, Stern Real Estate and Development Corp. committed to invest P178 million for the continued lease and expansion of the iconic Le Monet Hotel and Filling Station food court.

The BCDA has also signed agreements with food and beverage firms Top Taste and Trading Inc., Amare La Cucina and Prime Collective Corp. for new restaurants and cafes in the area.

“As we continue to build inclusive, sustainable and future-ready cities, we invite more investors to explore vast opportunities within our ecozones and to become partners in driving transformative, game-changing projects that will help shape the future of our nation,” Bingcang said.

INVESTMENTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
City, province workers get different pay for same work. Why labor groups say it's unfair

City, province workers get different pay for same work. Why labor groups say it's unfair

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
After Labor Day, groups are calling for a uniform living wage for each industry and the elimination of provincial wage rates...
Business
fbtw
Apple eases App Store rules under court pressure

Apple eases App Store rules under court pressure

1 day ago
Apple on Friday relaxed its App Store payment rules in the face of a scathing court order, with Spotify quick to reap the...
Business
fbtw
Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

1 day ago
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that his policies will bring a boom in the US economy even as he acknowledged the possibility...
Business
fbtw
US reaching out to China for tariff talks &mdash; Beijing state media

US reaching out to China for tariff talks — Beijing state media

3 days ago
United States officials have reached out to their Chinese counterparts for talks on vast tariffs that have hammered markets...
Business
fbtw
Warren Buffett to retire from Berkshire Hathaway by year's end

Warren Buffett to retire from Berkshire Hathaway by year's end

By Jonathan Brown | 13 hours ago
Influential billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Saturday he would retire from leading his Berkshire Hathaway business...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Economic data to drive market direction

Economic data to drive market direction

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
The local stock market will attempt to continue its winning ways this week as investors keep an eye on key economic data...
Business
fbtw
Meralco pushes for Senate OK on nuclear bill

Meralco pushes for Senate OK on nuclear bill

By Brix Lelis | 56 minutes ago
Industry giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is hoping that the bill seeking to create the country’s independent nuclear...
Business
fbtw
Chinabank eyeing buyers for Emerald Bay property

Chinabank eyeing buyers for Emerald Bay property

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
China Banking Corp. is looking for potential buyers of the land where the unfinished Emerald Bay Resort project in Cebu is...
Business
fbtw
Phinma investing P400 million for first 2 community housing projects

Phinma investing P400 million for first 2 community housing projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
Phinma Corp., the diversified conglomerate of the Del Rosario Group, is making a big push to address the underserved socialized...
Business
fbtw

No funding, no timeline: Bicol, Mindanao rails hang in the balance

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 56 minutes ago
There is still no certainty on whether the Marcos administration can break ground during its term for the P257-billion railways in Bicol and Mindanao without an identified source of funding.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with