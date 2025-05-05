^

ERC OKs NGCP power deals with SMC, Ayala, Aboitiz firms

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has secured regulatory approvals for its backup power deals with firms controlled by tycoon Ramon Ang, the Ayala Group and the Aboitiz family.

With a 3-2 vote, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) granted final authority to NGCP to implement its nine ancillary services procurement agreements (ASPAs) with several power reserves providers.

ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta and commissioners Catherine Maceda and Floresinda Baldo-Digal approved the move, while commissioners Alexis Lumbatan and Marko Romeo Fuentes dissented from the majority ruling.

Of the total approved ASPAs, six were filed with subsidiaries of Ang-led San Miguel Global Power – five under Universal Power Solutions Inc. and one under Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd.

The remaining three have been executed with ACEN Corp.’s Giga Ace 4 Inc. and Ingrid Power Holdings Inc., as well as with Therma Marine Inc. owned by Aboitiz Power Corp.

These power deals, the ERC noted, are all subject to “certain conditions.”

The official decision on NGCP’s ASPAs, including the dissenting opinions of Lumbatan and Fuentes, has yet to be issued by the regulator.

Commonly referred to as reserves, AS supports the transmission of capacity and energy from resources to loads while maintaining the stability of the national grid.

As the sole buyer of reserves, the NGCP conducts competitive bidding to secure ASPAs aimed at reinforcing the country’s transmission network during supply-demand imbalances.

In March, the Department of Energy issued a draft circular allowing the procurement of power reserves even without going through a competitive selection process.

Under the proposed guidelines, the system operator or the NGCP will be allowed to “directly negotiate” for backup power if there is an insufficient supply of AS in the reserve market or a sustained increase in AS costs.

For the March billing period, NGCP’s overall transmission rates increased by 11.5 percent to P1.5240 per kilowatt-hour from February’s P1.3668 per kWh due to a spike in AS charges.

The grid operator, however, reiterated that it does not benefit from the increase in AS costs, as such charges are directly remitted to generation firms providing backup power to the grid.

NGCP
