High-value crops need more budget support â€“ DA

High-value crops need more budget support – DA

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2025 | 12:00am
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture’s (DA) high-value crops program is seeking an additional P5 billion budget next year to expand its projects aimed at reducing farmers’ wastage and improving their income, a ranking official said.

Agriculture Undersecretary Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballero said the additional funding would bring the programs’ total budget to P7.1 billion, more than triple its current budget of P2.1 billion.

At present, the DA’s high-value crops allocation of P2.1 billion is being shared by various commodities from onion, garlic to coffee, cacao and even fruits.

The proposed additional funding will be used by the DA to make “strategic” interventions that will “de-risk” the high-value crops sector to attract more investments from private sector and enhance participation of farmers.

One of the planned projects is the introduction of a protected cultivation system that helps farmers cope with worsening climate conditions and allow them to plant all-year round in a controlled environment.

This way, Caballero said, the prices of vegetables would not be too volatile anymore, providing farmers with more guaranteed income that will help in their welfare improvement.

“Farmers can optimize what vegetables to plant, so prices will not go up and down anymore and farmers have a reliable source of income since they can plant all-year round,” she said.

The other proposed interventions next year include better post-harvest systems such as introduction of a dehydrator for vegetables. The dehydrators will help farmers reduce their wastage and help them earn more from their near spoiled crops.

Through dehydration, the water content from the vegetables are removed through an air drying process, extending the crops’ shelf lives while avoiding microbial growth.

“The vegetables will become like chips so the problem of spoilage will be addressed,” Caballero said.

One of the perennial problems of the high-value crops sector, particularly for vegetables, is wastage, especially at times of bumper harvest, resulting in some produce being thrown away or being left to rot at the roadsides.

The DA also plans to support farmers with small landholdings by introducing multi-story farming that incorporates various crops in varying heights such as coffee and coconuts or cacao and bamboo. Because of this, farmers can earn more despite their farm size limitations, Caballero said.

Furthermore, the DA plans to help small-scale banana farmers reeling from Fusarium wilt by providing them with other crops that can still grow in their land while the pesky soil-borne disease is being treated.

