^

Business

Raslag eyes P1 billion from property sale

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Raslag Corp., the renewable energy platform of the Nepomuceno Group, is raising at least P1.06 billion from the sale of its property in Mexico, Pampanga.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it would be conducting a public auction for its 425,100-square-meter land with a base price of P2,500 per sqm.

Initially, the property was chosen as the site for the Raslag-5 solar power project before eventually being approved for sale in 2022 due to congestion constraints with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

The land is located beside the Camella Sorrento Subdivision and about 2.2 kilometers northwest of the Mexico exit along the North Luzon Expressway. It consists of 20 contiguous lots.

According to Raslag, the issuance of bidding documents is subject to a payment of a non-refundable participation fee of P5,000 and bids must not be lower than the base price.

Upon receipt of bidding documents, interested bidders may conduct a due diligence audit of the relevant lots from July 29 to Aug. 28.

A pre-bid conference is scheduled for Aug. 8, while the deadline for the submission of bids is on Aug. 29.

The opening and tabulation of bids will be done immediately after the submission deadline.

“The opening and evaluation of bids shall only be for the purpose of determining the highest qualified financial bid, which shall be subject to the approval of the Raslag bids and awards committee prior to any award,” the company said.

Earlier this year, Raslag disclosed plans to acquire parcels of land with an estimated aggregate area of one million sqm in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, for about P807.73 million.

The land will serve as the twin sites for the Raslag-7 and Raslag-8 solar power projects, which are planned to connect to the NGCP’s 69-kiloVolt transmission line.

Raslag debuted on the Philippine Stock Exchange in June 2022, raising about P700 million from the sale of 350 million common shares at P2 apiece. Its third solar project, Raslag-3, began operations in July 2022.

vuukle comment

PROPERTY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines dislodged as 2nd biggest banana exporter

Philippines dislodged as 2nd biggest banana exporter

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Is the Philippines still the second largest biggest exporter of bananas in the world?
Business
fbtw
Island flights may soon take off from Clark airport

Island flights may soon take off from Clark airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Almost three million travelers may have to fly out from Clark to reach island destinations like Coron and Siargao if the government...
Business
fbtw

Flood of corruption?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
At the height of the torrential downpour last Wednesday afternoon, I went to the fourth level of the parking building of our condo to take a look at how the Marikina River was doing.
Business
fbtw

Rainy days and markets

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Carpenters’ melancholic hit “Rainy Days and Mondays” seemed appropriate last week in the financial markets. As the song laments, “Hanging around, nothing to do but frown, rainy days and...
Business
fbtw
Stocks ready to move past typhoon impact

Stocks ready to move past typhoon impact

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market is ready to move past the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina as it looks for fresh catalysts to support...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Share prices plunge on lack of catalysts

Share prices plunge on lack of catalysts

By Richmond Mercurio | 38 minutes ago
The stock market was off to a bad start this week as profit taking amid lack of catalysts pulled share prices downward.
Business
fbtw
NAIA fee hike signed before turnover

NAIA fee hike signed before turnover

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 38 minutes ago
The government plans to issue the new matrix of service fees at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) before the gateway...
Business
fbtw
BDO income climbs 12 percent to P39.4 billion in H1

BDO income climbs 12 percent to P39.4 billion in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 38 minutes ago
The Sy family-led BDO Unibank Inc. grew its profit by 12 percent to P39.4 billion in the first half, from P35.2 billion in...
Business
fbtw
PNB profit hits P10.3 billion in 6 months

PNB profit hits P10.3 billion in 6 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 38 minutes ago
Philippine National Bank (PNB) hiked its income by 6.2 percent to P10.3 billion in the first half, from P9.7 billion a year...
Business
fbtw
Philippines fixed line market to hit $4.7 billion by 2028

Philippines fixed line market to hit $4.7 billion by 2028

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 38 minutes ago
Filipinos are keeping their cable lines connected for at least until the end of the decade, and this is seen to expand the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with