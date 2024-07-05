^

Business

Ridgewood hospitality projects on track for turnover, soft opening

The Philippine Star
July 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Ridgewood Premier Hotel is strategically located along the main C5 Road near Bonifacio Global City.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  For those looking to invest in a property that holds a lot of potential, Ridgewood Towers Premier and its sister project, Ridgewood Premier Hotel, are among the best options to consider.

Situated right across McKinley Hill along the main C5 Road, Ridgewood Towers Premier provides homeowners with the BGC lifestyle without the district’s notoriously prohibitive costs. Despite the excellent location, Ridgewood Towers Premier’s units sell for an average of P136,000 per square meter, which is about a third, or even way less, of the cost of nearby similar projects.

“Ridgewood Towers Premier is everything you want in a BGC condo, except the high prices,” said Alfonso Keh Jr., COO of project developer C-5 Mansions Development Corp.

Scheduled for turnover this month, Ridgewood Towers Premier is in the last few weeks of completion.

One-bedroom units at Ridgewood Towers Premier measure between 24.80 sqm to 32.80 sqm. Homebuyers have a choice of views ranging from the Sierra Madre mountain range and Laguna de Bay eastward, Fort Bonifacio’s legacy monuments such as the American War Memorial on the west, or the ever expanding BGC to the northwest.

With Ridgewood Towers Premier set for turnover, unit buyers can readily lease out their unit for additional income, or move in to their new units right away.

Meanwhile, investors can expect long-term, predictable rental income when they opt to lease out their units as part of Ridgewood Premier Hotel, which is set to soft open mid-2024. With the anticipated influx of business tourists in and around BGC, the demand for affordable accommodations is expected to go up as well. Organizers of major events will need budget-friendly rooms for staff and recommend accommodations to attendees that are within a few minutes of the venue.

The unique offering of Ridgewood Premier Hotel can potentially net investors up to 12 percent rental income annually. Novel Residential Concepts Inc., the operator of Ridgewood Premier Hotel, guarantees its investors a six percent rental income per annum and up to an additional six percent, depending on hotel occupancy rates.

About 30 units remain at Ridgewood Towers Premier, while nine hotel suites remain up for grabs at Ridgewood Premier Hotel.

PREMIER HOTEL
