^

Business

Maynilad’s AI investment detected nearly 2,000 underground pipe leaks

Gabriell Christel Galang - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 3:28pm
Mayniladâ��s AI investment detected nearly 2,000 underground pipe leaks
Maynilad replaced 143 kilometers of old and leaky pipes, resulting in better water pressure and service reliability for its customers, the company said.
mayniladwater.com.ph

MANILA, Philippines — West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has proven that artificial intelligence (AI) yielded noticeable benefits in its leak augmentation efforts, detecting nearly 2,000 underground pipe leakages set for improvement.

In an interview with Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad’s corporate communications head, she disclosed that the firm’s decision to integrate this advanced technology was able to fast track leak detection in parts of Metro Manila, which in turn, would provide a better service to consumers.

“[We] began the implementation of two new leak detection technologies that utilize AI to localize leaks and help in its drive to reduce water loss,” she told Philstar.com.

Water loss, or non-revenue water, is a persistent issue in Metro Manila, where water production is lost due to leaks and theft, impacting Maynilad’s customers.

Maynilad's first AI investment was Infrawise, a software developed by AGS Water Solutions, costing €73,000 or approximately P4.5 million.

Deployed in 2023, this technology has enabled the concessionaire to pinpoint critical areas and pipe segments with a high risk of failure or breaks.

Later that same year, Maynilad integrated Asterra, a satellite leak detection system from Utilis, an international supplier of precision tools for the metalworking industry. This investment was valued at $50,000 (estimated to be over P3 million).

“To date, a total of about 1,800 underground pipe leaks have already been detected from the two AI systems,” Rufo said.

Other technological improvements

Aside from detecting possible system losses, Maynilad also shared a few projects that would improve its service quality.

Rufo said that the company has a system for an automatic recommendation of which water meter should be utilized based on consumer type, past consumption patterns, pipe size, meter age and more.

Their office laptops and computers can also analyze suspicious or malicious behaviors in their networks, as well as advanced prediction of water levels in its main reservoir, the Bagbag Reservoir in Quezon City.

In October last year, the concessionaire announced that they would be expanding the Bagbag Reservoir, with a budget allocation of P1 billion. Improvement works are expected to be finished by 2027.

Will there be additional fees?

While consumers may be concerned that these digital utilities would rack up water bills, Rufo clarified that there are no hidden nor additional charges for Maynilad’s customers.

“All projects under Maynilad’s service enhancement programs are specified in a business plan that goes through reviews and audits by our regulators, as well as through public consultations. So the tariff impact of these programs is already factored in the approved rebased rates,” she explained.

Before the start of the year, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) approved Maynilad’s average rate increase of P7.87 per cubic meter as the concessionaire implemented more programs to mitigate the effects of El Niño.

READ: Maynilad, Manila Water basic charge hike gets nod from MWSS

Maynilad serves the west zone of the Greater Manila Area, which includes parts of Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, as well as Cavite, Bacoor, Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite.

vuukle comment

ANG MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

MAYNILAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government to borrow P630 billion from local market in Q3

Government to borrow P630 billion from local market in Q3

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The government will borrow P630 billion from the domestic debt market in the third quarter in anticipation of monetary policy...
Business
fbtw
Government reverts to budget deficit in May amid higher state spending

Government reverts to budget deficit in May amid higher state spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The government recorded a higher budget deficit of P175 billion in May as state spending accelerated particularly on infrastructure...
Business
fbtw

Toxic politics

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
The announcement of VP Sara that her father and brothers will run for the Senate next week is just the political family expressing its disgust with national politicians. Sige kayo…inapi ninyo si Sara sa Manila....
Business
fbtw
DA: First border facilities operational by next year

DA: First border facilities operational by next year

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
The long wait for the country’s strengthened border protection could be over soon as the Department of Agriculture (DA)...
Business
fbtw
Phinma: New cold storage plants to cut food waste

Phinma: New cold storage plants to cut food waste

15 hours ago
Business leaders, government officials and experts agree on the need to expand the country’s cold storage facilities...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More leisure estates in the offing for GERI

More leisure estates in the offing for GERI

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Global-Estate Resorts Inc., a subsidiary of property giant Megaworld, is set for continuous growth over the next decade with...
Business
fbtw
BSP chief says impact of peso weakness on inflation &lsquo;not large&rsquo;

BSP chief says impact of peso weakness on inflation ‘not large’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The effect of a weaker peso against the dollar would not be large enough to have an adverse impact on inflation, Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbtw
Government to allow 200,000 MT sugar imports

Government to allow 200,000 MT sugar imports

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
The Philippines would import at least 200,000 metric tons of refined sugar by September to ensure ample stocks and prevent...
Business
fbtw
Calax on track for completion by 2025

Calax on track for completion by 2025

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
The Cavite-Laguna Expressway is on schedule to be opened in its entirety by 2025, as its builder makes headway in completing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with