Maynilad’s AI investment detected nearly 2,000 underground pipe leaks

Maynilad replaced 143 kilometers of old and leaky pipes, resulting in better water pressure and service reliability for its customers, the company said.

MANILA, Philippines — West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has proven that artificial intelligence (AI) yielded noticeable benefits in its leak augmentation efforts, detecting nearly 2,000 underground pipe leakages set for improvement.

In an interview with Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad’s corporate communications head, she disclosed that the firm’s decision to integrate this advanced technology was able to fast track leak detection in parts of Metro Manila, which in turn, would provide a better service to consumers.

“[We] began the implementation of two new leak detection technologies that utilize AI to localize leaks and help in its drive to reduce water loss,” she told Philstar.com.

Water loss, or non-revenue water, is a persistent issue in Metro Manila, where water production is lost due to leaks and theft, impacting Maynilad’s customers.

Maynilad's first AI investment was Infrawise, a software developed by AGS Water Solutions, costing €73,000 or approximately P4.5 million.

Deployed in 2023, this technology has enabled the concessionaire to pinpoint critical areas and pipe segments with a high risk of failure or breaks.

Later that same year, Maynilad integrated Asterra, a satellite leak detection system from Utilis, an international supplier of precision tools for the metalworking industry. This investment was valued at $50,000 (estimated to be over P3 million).

“To date, a total of about 1,800 underground pipe leaks have already been detected from the two AI systems,” Rufo said.

Other technological improvements

Aside from detecting possible system losses, Maynilad also shared a few projects that would improve its service quality.

Rufo said that the company has a system for an automatic recommendation of which water meter should be utilized based on consumer type, past consumption patterns, pipe size, meter age and more.

Their office laptops and computers can also analyze suspicious or malicious behaviors in their networks, as well as advanced prediction of water levels in its main reservoir, the Bagbag Reservoir in Quezon City.

In October last year, the concessionaire announced that they would be expanding the Bagbag Reservoir, with a budget allocation of P1 billion. Improvement works are expected to be finished by 2027.

Will there be additional fees?

While consumers may be concerned that these digital utilities would rack up water bills, Rufo clarified that there are no hidden nor additional charges for Maynilad’s customers.

“All projects under Maynilad’s service enhancement programs are specified in a business plan that goes through reviews and audits by our regulators, as well as through public consultations. So the tariff impact of these programs is already factored in the approved rebased rates,” she explained.

Before the start of the year, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) approved Maynilad’s average rate increase of P7.87 per cubic meter as the concessionaire implemented more programs to mitigate the effects of El Niño.

Maynilad serves the west zone of the Greater Manila Area, which includes parts of Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, as well as Cavite, Bacoor, Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite.