LIST: Flights canceled on June 26

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific to and from Cauayan, Isabela have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao while the easterlies is affecting the rest of the country.

Here are the canceled flights as of 12:10 p.m., Wednesday:

Cebu Pacific

5J 196 - Manila to Cauayan

5J 197 - Cauayan to Manila

— Rosette Adel