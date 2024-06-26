^

Business

LIST: Flights canceled on June 26

Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 2:16pm
LIST: Flights canceled on June 26
Rain drops on airplane window.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific to and from Cauayan, Isabela have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao while the easterlies is affecting the rest of the country.

Here are the canceled flights as of 12:10 p.m., Wednesday:

Cebu Pacific

  • 5J 196 - Manila to Cauayan
  • 5J 197 - Cauayan to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

MIAA

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS

WEATHER
