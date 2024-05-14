^

Business

Most Gen Zs prefer to work independently – study

The Philippine Star
May 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Most Gen Zs prefer to work independently â�� study
Gen Z workers converge at a co-working space.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Gen Zs may have been born and lived in a digitally connected world, but research showed they are growing up to be workers who prefer to work independently.

This is a key finding in a study by HMO leader PhilCare, which revealed that as much as 55 percent of Gen Zs prefer to work independently from a team.

The survey, which is part of the groundbreaking “PhilCare Wellness Index: An Updated ABC of Pinoy Gen X, Y, and Z,” also said this sentiment of Gen Zs are also being shared by their older peers – the Gen Xs and the Millennials – as 50 percent of them said they also want to work alone.

“While working in a team environment is not an issue for Gen Zs, the desire to work independently is perhaps their way to showcase their skills and abilities to their employers, as well as how much they value freedom and self-direction in their careers,” PhilCare president and CEO Jaeger Tanco said.

Apart from the preference for working independently, less than half of Gen Zs are interested in working in the Philippines, or about 48 percent, as opposed to the 54 percent of their older counterparts who wish to remain employed here.

“There may be slightly fewer Gen X and Y workers than Gen Z workers who want to look for jobs abroad, but their reason for seeking international employment is most likely the same – to experience a new culture and personal growth. After all, an international experience can boost one’s competitiveness and marketability in the global job market.”

Tanco added that in response to the insights they’ve gathered, PhilCare commits to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions that cater to the diverse needs of Filipino workers across generations. Innovative and groundbreaking offerings like prepaid healthcare plans and comprehensive personal healthcare plans allow PhilCare to support individuals in achieving their professional aspirations while prioritizing their health and well-being.

“Our mission is to empower Filipino workers to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Regardless of their generation, or whether they prefer to work independently in an office environment or as freelancers, or they want to collaborate with a team,” he said.

“We can ensure that they – and even their families should they decide to work overseas – can access quality healthcare no matter where their career path may take them.”

The “PhilCare Wellness Index: An Updated ABC of Pinoy Gen X, Y, and Z” is the seventh in the company’s groundbreaking series of nationwide health and wellness studies that started in 2014.

vuukle comment

GEN Z
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tourism Summit 2024 gives spotlight to travel content creators, entrepreneurs

Tourism Summit 2024 gives spotlight to travel content creators, entrepreneurs

By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
The Department of Tourism and non-profit organization Go Negosyo mounted the third edition of Tourism Summit in Parañaque...
Business
fbtw
Debt-to-GDP ratio remains above int&rsquo;l threshold at 60.2%

Debt-to-GDP ratio remains above int’l threshold at 60.2%

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 4 days ago
The country’s outstanding debt as a share to the overall economy slightly eased in the first quarter, but remained above...
Business
fbtw
Coal plants named 'primary culprits' for power supply shortage &mdash; report

Coal plants named 'primary culprits' for power supply shortage — report

7 hours ago
Energy consumer advocacy group Power4People coalition condemned coal plants run by different firms in the country, named...
Business
fbtw

The skidding peso again?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The peso is skidding again and no one is paying attention anymore.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Central Luzon airports can co-exist&rsquo;

‘Central Luzon airports can co-exist’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Will the Clark International Airport manage to survive and thrive once the largest gateway in the Philippines located in nearby...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government urged to upgrade mining monitoring system

Government urged to upgrade mining monitoring system

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The government needs to prioritize the establishment of a more effective monitoring system for the mining industry instead...
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting lifts market

Bargain hunting lifts market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market opened the week strong, ending its two-day decline as investors sought out bargains.
Business
fbtw
ACEN to acquire US wind project

ACEN to acquire US wind project

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
A unit of Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is further expanding its international footprint through the acquisition of a wind power project...
Business
fbtw
SPNEC swings to profit in Q1

SPNEC swings to profit in Q1

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp. swung back to profitability in the first quarter on the back of strong contributions...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld earmarks P55 billion for 2024 capex

Megaworld earmarks P55 billion for 2024 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Real estate giant Megaworld Corp. is spending P55 billion for capital expenditures this year to further bolster its expansive...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with