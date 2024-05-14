Most Gen Zs prefer to work independently – study

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Gen Zs may have been born and lived in a digitally connected world, but research showed they are growing up to be workers who prefer to work independently.

This is a key finding in a study by HMO leader PhilCare, which revealed that as much as 55 percent of Gen Zs prefer to work independently from a team.

The survey, which is part of the groundbreaking “PhilCare Wellness Index: An Updated ABC of Pinoy Gen X, Y, and Z,” also said this sentiment of Gen Zs are also being shared by their older peers – the Gen Xs and the Millennials – as 50 percent of them said they also want to work alone.

“While working in a team environment is not an issue for Gen Zs, the desire to work independently is perhaps their way to showcase their skills and abilities to their employers, as well as how much they value freedom and self-direction in their careers,” PhilCare president and CEO Jaeger Tanco said.

Apart from the preference for working independently, less than half of Gen Zs are interested in working in the Philippines, or about 48 percent, as opposed to the 54 percent of their older counterparts who wish to remain employed here.

“There may be slightly fewer Gen X and Y workers than Gen Z workers who want to look for jobs abroad, but their reason for seeking international employment is most likely the same – to experience a new culture and personal growth. After all, an international experience can boost one’s competitiveness and marketability in the global job market.”

Tanco added that in response to the insights they’ve gathered, PhilCare commits to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions that cater to the diverse needs of Filipino workers across generations. Innovative and groundbreaking offerings like prepaid healthcare plans and comprehensive personal healthcare plans allow PhilCare to support individuals in achieving their professional aspirations while prioritizing their health and well-being.

“Our mission is to empower Filipino workers to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Regardless of their generation, or whether they prefer to work independently in an office environment or as freelancers, or they want to collaborate with a team,” he said.

“We can ensure that they – and even their families should they decide to work overseas – can access quality healthcare no matter where their career path may take them.”

The “PhilCare Wellness Index: An Updated ABC of Pinoy Gen X, Y, and Z” is the seventh in the company’s groundbreaking series of nationwide health and wellness studies that started in 2014.