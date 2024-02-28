^

Business

SariSuki partners with Super8

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2024 | 12:00am
SariSuki partners with Super8
SariSuki said in a statement the tie-up seeks to sell 100 varieties of more affordable fresh produce across 30 Super8 stores in Bulacan, Baesa, Antipolo and Laguna.
Businessworld File

MANILA, Philippines — Agri-Tech startup SariSuki has partnered with Super8 retail grocery to sell locally-procured farm produce, such as vegetables, at a price that is 40 percent lower than prevailing supermarket prices.

SariSuki said in a statement the tie-up seeks to sell 100 varieties of more affordable fresh produce across 30 Super8 stores in Bulacan, Baesa, Antipolo and Laguna.

“Our goal is to create a seamless agricultural highway, connecting our vertically integrated supply chain to an omni-channel demand network, an approach that allows us to provide fresh produce to Super8 stores at a lower price,” SariSuki co-founder and CEO Brian Cu said.

Super8 CEO Alvin Lim said the sale of cheaper farm produce would help the retailer achieve its goal as the “go-to shopping destination for essential goods.”

SariSuki said it is able to sell agricultural commodities at a lower price since it directly sources the produce from local farmers, effectively eliminating the middlemen in the value chain.

SariSuki said it sources produce from local farmers through its buying stations located across Benguet, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Tarlac, Pangasinan and Quezon.

“This approach not only increases farmers’ income but ensures a reliable demand for their products,” the firm said.

To ensure the freshness of the farm produce, SariSuki said, it employs stringent post-harvest practices such as meticulous cleaning, proper storing and secure packaging.

SariSuki also plans to expand the presence of the cheaper farm produce in more Super8 stores in Cavite, Novaliches and Las Piñas in line with its goal of “bridging the  gap between market and consumers.”

“Through this collaboration, we hope to bring Super8’s shoppers the convenience of buying fresh produce in supermarkets without the need to endure the pain of overpriced farm goods,” SariSuki chief commercial officer and co-founder Bam Mejia said.

vuukle comment

GROCERY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A glance at government's windfall from SMC&rsquo;s NAIA takeover

A glance at government's windfall from SMC’s NAIA takeover

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The winning bid of the San Miguel Corp.-led consortium for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport translates to a government...
Business
fbtw
Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

By Kyoko Hasegawa | 16 hours ago
Japanese consumer inflation slowed for the third straight month to 2.0% in January, government data showed Tuesday.
Business
fbtw
BIR doubles down on vape industry

BIR doubles down on vape industry

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is ramping up efforts to monitor the vape industry after scoring a major win in a P1.2-billion...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Pork prices to go up as DA limits imports&rsquo;

‘Pork prices to go up as DA limits imports’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Limiting imports under lower tariff rate could drive pork prices higher as micro, small and medium enterprises would lose...
Business
fbtw
Oil prices set to roll back on February 27

Oil prices set to roll back on February 27

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Oil firms will implement a rollback in pump prices in the last week of February. 
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RCBC income hits all-time high in 2023

RCBC income hits all-time high in 2023

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. grew its net income by 15 percent to hit a record P12.22 billion in 2023, fueled by faster-than-industry...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific charts stronger growth path

Metro Pacific charts stronger growth path

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is charting a stronger growth path on its first year back as a private company...
Business
fbtw

Working together

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The bidding for the right to rehabilitate and manage NAIA had been furiously contested. Up to the last moment, there were attempts to undermine the awarding to frontrunner San Miguel.
Business
fbtw
The Peninsula Manila&rsquo;s power breakfast

The Peninsula Manila’s power breakfast

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
The Peninsula Manila, it seems, is the second preferred power breakfast destination in Makati, especially for those who do...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank eyes return to offshore debt market

Metrobank eyes return to offshore debt market

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. is returning to the offshore debt market to raise at least $500 million to diversify the bank’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with