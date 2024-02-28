SariSuki partners with Super8

SariSuki said in a statement the tie-up seeks to sell 100 varieties of more affordable fresh produce across 30 Super8 stores in Bulacan, Baesa, Antipolo and Laguna.

MANILA, Philippines — Agri-Tech startup SariSuki has partnered with Super8 retail grocery to sell locally-procured farm produce, such as vegetables, at a price that is 40 percent lower than prevailing supermarket prices.

“Our goal is to create a seamless agricultural highway, connecting our vertically integrated supply chain to an omni-channel demand network, an approach that allows us to provide fresh produce to Super8 stores at a lower price,” SariSuki co-founder and CEO Brian Cu said.

Super8 CEO Alvin Lim said the sale of cheaper farm produce would help the retailer achieve its goal as the “go-to shopping destination for essential goods.”

SariSuki said it is able to sell agricultural commodities at a lower price since it directly sources the produce from local farmers, effectively eliminating the middlemen in the value chain.

SariSuki said it sources produce from local farmers through its buying stations located across Benguet, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Tarlac, Pangasinan and Quezon.

“This approach not only increases farmers’ income but ensures a reliable demand for their products,” the firm said.

To ensure the freshness of the farm produce, SariSuki said, it employs stringent post-harvest practices such as meticulous cleaning, proper storing and secure packaging.

SariSuki also plans to expand the presence of the cheaper farm produce in more Super8 stores in Cavite, Novaliches and Las Piñas in line with its goal of “bridging the gap between market and consumers.”

“Through this collaboration, we hope to bring Super8’s shoppers the convenience of buying fresh produce in supermarkets without the need to endure the pain of overpriced farm goods,” SariSuki chief commercial officer and co-founder Bam Mejia said.