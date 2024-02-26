^

Oil prices set to roll back on February 27

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 10:56am
Oil prices set to roll back on February 27
Gasoline attendant refill the vehicle at the gasoline station along commonwealth avenue in Quezon City (October 11, 2021) while the Petroleum company announced the Oil price hike.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a rollback in pump prices in the last week of February. 

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell announced an upcoming markdown in fuel prices scheduled for Tuesday.

  • Diesel prices - Down by P0.70 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Down by P0.95  per liter

Kerosene prices will also decrease by P1.10 per liter.

Last week, oil companies observed an increase in pump prices. Diesel prices went up by P1.10 per liter and gasoline prices increased by P1.60 per liter.

Kerosene prices saw a rise of P1.05 per liter last week.

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

