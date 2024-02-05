^

5th oil price hike set February 6

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 5, 2024 | 1:26pm
This shows a gasoline attendant from Shell putting gasoline in a car.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — Another oil price increase is set this week.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, Caltex, SeaOil, PetroGazz and Shell, said that they would implement the following price increase on fuel products on Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Up by P1.50  per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Up by P0.75 per liter

Kerosene prices will also increase by P0.80 per liter.

This is the fifth consecutive week of oil price hikes since the second week of January.

Last week, oil companies also implemented an increase in pump prices. Diesel prices were up by P1.30 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P2.80 per liter.

Kerosene prices also climbed by P2.80 per liter last week. 

SeaOil, PetroGazz and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Caltex, meanwhile, will implement their price adjustments at 12:01 a.m. 

Some oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

