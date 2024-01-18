^

Business

Vehicle sales exceed 2023 target

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Vehicle sales exceed 2023 target
Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that new motor vehicle sales jumped to 429,807 units last year from 352,596 units sold in 2022.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Vehicle sales surpassed the industry’s target last year, registering a 21.9 percent growth amid sustained consumer demand and improved supply conditions.

Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that new motor vehicle sales jumped to 429,807 units last year from 352,596 units sold in 2022.

The 2023 figure is also higher than the industry’s 423,000-unit sales forecast.

“CAMPI attributes this impressive performance to sustained consumer demand, easier access to credit, and improved supply conditions across all brands,” the group said in a statement yesterday.

Rommel Guiterrez, CAMPI president said, “2023 was a very strong year for the industry and we are very excited about 2024. Positive economic outlook, new model introductions and the electrification trend are expected to contribute to record-breaking sales this year.”

Last October, CAMPI had revised upward its 2023 sales forecast to 423,000 units from the earlier projection of 395,000 unit sales.

CAMPI reported that in December alone, vehicle sales grew 5.1 percent to 39,153 from 37,259 units in the same month of the previous year.

It attributed the growth to end-of-the-year deals.

Passenger car sales drove the growth in December, posting an 11.4 percent increase in sales to 9,599 units from 8,614 units.

Commercial vehicle sales also registered a 3.2 percent growth in December, registering at 29,554 units compared to 28,645 units.

Passenger car sales also drove the growth in the full year 2023, posting a 27.2 percent increase, to 109,264 units.

Commercial vehicle sales posted a 20.2 percent growth last year to 320,543 units from 266,699 in 2022.

CAMPI said light commercial vehicles consisted mainly of pickup and sports utility vehicles, accounting for a 79 percent share at 248,148 units.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. remained the market leader in the country last year, with a 46.54 percent market share as it sold 200,031 units, higher than the 174,106 units it sold in 2022.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. came in second with a market share of 18.2 percent, selling 78,371 units, up from 53,211 units in the previous year.

Closing in the top five are Ford Group Philippines with a 7.3 percent market share, Nissan Philippines with 6.3 percent market share, and Suzuki Philippines with 4.3 percent market share.

vuukle comment

CAMPI

VEHICLE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China says economy grew 5.2% in 2023

China says economy grew 5.2% in 2023

13 hours ago
China's economy last year suffered one of its worst annual performances in more than three decades, official figures showed...
Business
fbtw
Clark airport to connect with NLEX, SCTEX

Clark airport to connect with NLEX, SCTEX

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Travelers who want to fly through the Clark International Airport will enjoy direct access to the gateway once the government...
Business
fbtw
SEC revokes license of lending firm

SEC revokes license of lending firm

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the certificate of authority of Wealth and Personal Development Lending...
Business
fbtw
Government borrows P30 billion from T-bonds

Government borrows P30 billion from T-bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government secured P30 billion from the local debt market via the fresh issuance of long-term securities, with the coupon...
Business
fbtw
Airfares to go down next month

Airfares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Filipinos planning to go on summer trips may start booking their flights next month to take advantage of cheaper airfares...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMGP sees double-digit revenue growth this year

SMGP sees double-digit revenue growth this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
Revenues of San Miguel Global Power are expected to expand by double digits this year and next year on the back of added...
Business
fbtw
Business for good

Business for good

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 46 minutes ago
In the realm of noble recognitions bestowed upon individuals for exceptional contributions to society, the Pro Ecclesia et...
Business
fbtw
Smart tops internet mobile speed in 2023

Smart tops internet mobile speed in 2023

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 46 minutes ago
Wireless leader Smart Communications Inc. bested all telcos in the Philippines by posting the fastest mobile internet speed...
Business
fbtw
ANZ expects BSP to cut rates by 50 bps this year

ANZ expects BSP to cut rates by 50 bps this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 46 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may start cutting interest rates this year instead of next year, according to the research...
Business
fbtw
Cybersecurity firm sets up shop in Philippines

Cybersecurity firm sets up shop in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 46 minutes ago
Is the Philippines becoming a hotbed of digital fraud and online attacks that cybersecurity firms from around the world are...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with