Maynilad taps JGC-Hitachi for upgrade of waste water facilities

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Water concessionaire Maynilad's logo is seen in Phil. Star file combo image.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Maynilad Water Services Inc. has teamed up with the consortium of JGC Philippines Inc. and Hitachi Asia. Ltd to upgrade five wastewater facilities.

Maynilad recently awarded the JGC-Hitachi consortium a P998-million contract to upgrade five of its sewage treatment plants (STP) located at Bagbag, Congressional, Project 7, and Tatalon in Quezon City, and at Paco in Manila.

Once completed, the project will ensure that the treated wastewater discharged by these STPs complies with the revised effluent standards under department administrative order (DAO) 2021-19 of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The  standards set more stringent wastewater treatment guidelines versus those imposed in other countries.

The contract with the JGC-Hitachi consortium is part of Maynilad’s plan to spend over P3 billion to upgrade 17 of its existing 22 STPs over the next five years.

The upgrade involves adding treatment processes in these 17 STPs to enhance nutrient-removal capability.

Through the program, the west zone concessionaire aims to have all its 22 existing wastewater treatment plants – which have a combined treatment capacity of around 684,707 cubic meters of wastewater per day – upgraded to conform to DAO 2021-19 standards.

Meanwhile, the upgrade of these 17 STPs is part of Maynilad’s P178-billion wastewater management spending plan from 2023 to 2046, which aims to expand sewer coverage and manage pollution loading in bodies of water.

Also included in this program are the construction of 18 new STPs in different areas within the west concession, and the installation of around 360 kilometers of new sewer lines that will catch and convey used water from households to STPs, among other wastewater-related projects.                          

