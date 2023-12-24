^

Century Pacific Food widens presence

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Century Pacific Food Inc. continues to expand amid strong prospects both in the domestic and international markets.

The listed food and beverage company of the Po family said its plant-based meat alternative brand unMEAT continues to show strong potential in the Philippines and several markets abroad.

“The market for plant-based food alternatives in the Philippines is still nascent, but we believe in its long-term potential, and our continuous innovations will help further bring down barriers to the segment in terms of taste, affordability, and variety,” unMEAT global marketing director Faye Matriano said.

Introduced in 2020 to hitch a ride on the growing consumer demand for alternative food options, unMEAT began with an institutional rollout in Shakey’s Pizza.

It is now available in 7- Eleven and other major distribution outlets.

Furthermore, the brand has since entered key international markets, including the US, the United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore, Australia and parts of Europe.

Globally CNPF has been expanding the presence of its plant-based offerings in international shores as part of the group’s endeavor to democratize the plant-based alternatives category.

unMEAT is now available in approximately 1,800 Walmart stores, where it recently expanded its shelf-stable range, alongside close to 2,000 Albertson’s stores in the US.

It has also entered the Australian market through 900 Woolworths stores earlier this year. Its international footprint includes retailers such as Harris Teeter, HEB, Meijer in the US; Carrefour in the UAE; as well as FairPrice and Cold Storage in Singapore.

“As we’re in the protein delivery business, the recognition we have received for Century Pacific Food’s unMEAT further solidifies the global footprint established by a local Filipino company,” Matriano said.

The brand has also recently garnered international recognition, securing multiple awards across major global platforms.

CNPF COO and executive vice president Greg Banzon said the entry of Century Pacific into the plant-based category highlights the company’s commitment to affordable and sustainable proteins.

“We believe innovation is a critical component in unlocking the category’s potential and are grateful to see that our latest string of new products is well-received among retailers and consumers alike,” Banzon said. — Iris Gonzales

