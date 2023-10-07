^

Business

Metro Pacific unit acquires control of Antipolo hospital

The Philippine Star
October 7, 2023 | 12:00am
Metro Pacific unit acquires control of Antipolo hospital
Metro Pacific Health and Antipolo Doctors Hospital officials present at the ceremonial signing to mark the acquisition are (from left) Jose Noel dela Paz, director for corporate development (Metro Pacific Health); Dr. Edith Tanquilut, chairman of the board and founding member (Antipolo Doctors Hospital); Augusto Palisoc Jr., vice chairman and president (Metro Pacific Health); and Dr. Manuel Oliveros Jr., president and CEO (Antipolo Doctors Hospital).

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Health (MPH), the largest group of private hospitals in the Philippines, has acquired a majority stake in Antipolo Doctors Inc., the owner and operator of Antipolo Doctors Hospital (ADH).

Situated along Manuel L. Quezon Extension, Antipolo in  Rizal province,  ADH is a Level 2-ready facility with 77 beds. Since its foundation in 1992 by an enterprising group of 11 doctor-founders, ADH has maintained a record of medical proficiency. While primarily serving the healthcare needs of Antipolo City, the hospital’s reach spans various towns in Rizal such as Taytay, Teresa and Angono, driven by a pool of over 200 physicians.

This venture marks MPH’s inaugural hospital in Rizal, the country’s most densely populated province. By expanding its presence to Rizal, MPH not only brings top-tier medical services closer to the province’s residents but also continues its journey of nation-building through health. Addressing the healthcare gaps in such a vital region amplifies MPH’s dedication to fortify the nation’s health landscape.

Moving forward, ADH also holds potential golden avenues for growth. Plans are already underway for an expansive renovation of its emergency room and operating rooms, and the introduction of a new out-patient care center. With these envisioned expansions and improvements, ADH will be able to increase its capacity to serve Rizal’s burgeoning population.

This recent investment makes ADH the 22nd hospital under the ever-expanding Metro Pacific Health umbrella. With this, MPH solidifies its stance as the largest group of private hospitals in the country, including the likes of Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and Davao Doctors Hospital. In addition, the MPH network consists of 26 outpatient care centers, two allied health colleges, and its centralized laboratory, Medi Linx Laboratory.

“Guided by a compass that points towards sustainability, accessibility, and affordability, Metro Pacific Health remains unyielding in its commitment to deliver excellent and compassionate healthcare services to the Filipino populace. We will continue to expand so we can reach out and address the healthcare needs of Filipinos all across the country, and this latest inclusion is further testament to that commitment,” said Augusto Palisoc Jr., vice chairman and president of MPH.

METRO PACIFIC HEALTH
