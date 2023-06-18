Leaders’ guide to mastering EQ, body language at work

MANILA, Philippines — Having high intelligence quotient (IQ) and solid technical skills may get you promoted, but possessing a superior emotional quotient (EQ) and understanding non-verbal language is what gets you to the top. It is what makes you partner material of your firm or a more effective leader of your organization.

To help organizations develop their leadership pipeline, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a special training titled “Leadership in Action: Mastering EQ and Body Language” on July 4 and 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon via Zoom.

This is the only program that combines EQ and body language with effective and proven results in improving the leadership skills of people in organizations. EQ is what connects you to others and builds trust, and knowing how to interpret body language gives you the power to understand people better by reading their actions accurately.

When you have mastery of what isn’t being said and interpret the emotional information contained in facial expressions and body language of others, you can excel in handling and leading people; be faster in selling ideas, products and services; be better in negotiations and more effective in building relationships whether in business or in your personal life. The knowledge you will gain from this program can be immediately applied to work and further improve your interactions and communications with people in your daily life. Learning such skills can significantly increase your productivity and performance.

This program will feature US-based CGBP course director and master trainer Dr. Phillip Ash, who led the leadership training programs and realignment efforts that transformed the Asian Development Bank’s functional approach toward HR to a more strategic focus.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Anti-Money Laundering Council, Governance Commission for GOCC; DILG-Local Government Academy, Civil Service Commission and other regulatory agencies.

Registration is open to the general public. For details and other leadership evolution programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.