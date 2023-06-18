^

Business

Leaders’ guide to mastering EQ, body language at work

The Philippine Star
June 18, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Having high intelligence quotient (IQ) and solid technical skills may get you promoted, but possessing a superior emotional quotient (EQ) and understanding non-verbal language is what gets you to the top. It is what makes you partner material of your firm or a more effective leader of your organization.

To help organizations develop their leadership pipeline, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a special training titled “Leadership in Action: Mastering EQ and Body Language” on July 4 and 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon via Zoom.

This is the only program that combines EQ and body language with effective and proven results in improving the leadership skills of people in organizations.  EQ is what connects you to others and builds trust, and knowing how to interpret body language gives you the power to understand people better by reading their actions accurately.

When you have mastery of what isn’t being said and interpret the emotional information contained in facial expressions and body language of others, you can excel in handling and leading people; be faster in selling ideas, products and services; be better in negotiations and more effective in building relationships whether in business or in your personal life.  The knowledge you will gain from this program can be immediately applied to work and further improve your interactions and communications with people in your daily life. Learning such skills can significantly increase your productivity and performance.

This program will feature US-based CGBP course director and master trainer Dr. Phillip Ash, who led the leadership training programs and realignment efforts that transformed the Asian Development Bank’s functional approach toward HR to a more strategic focus.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Anti-Money Laundering Council, Governance Commission for GOCC; DILG-Local Government Academy, Civil Service Commission and other regulatory agencies.

 

Registration is open to the general public. For details and other leadership evolution programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.

LEADER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Xi Jinping meets with 'old friend' Bill Gates in Beijing

Xi Jinping meets with 'old friend' Bill Gates in Beijing

8 hours ago
President Xi Jinping told his "old friend" Bill Gates on Friday that China had always placed its hopes in the...
Business
fbtw

Can we manage well?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
The series of power failures at NAIA T3 is showing a lack of capability for management. Is it incompetence or is it the system that makes managing the terminal unnecessarily difficult?
Business
fbtw

Is the war over?

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The city of Taguig asked the Supreme Court to order the Makati city government to explain Mayor Abigail Binay’s recent claims on the land dispute between the two cities.
Business
fbtw
Senator plans to refile wealth tax proposal

Senator plans to refile wealth tax proposal

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The implementation of a wealth tax is looking more complicated than expected, but the measure is still needed to generate...
Business
fbtw
Philippines among Q1 business sentiment leaders in Asia-Pacific &mdash; report

Philippines among Q1 business sentiment leaders in Asia-Pacific — report

1 day ago
Asia-Pacific has seen a leap in business sentiment in the first quarter of 2023, with the Philippines among the three emerging...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274594
            [Title] => Peso unlikely to weaken back to 59:$1 â€“ Metrobank
            [Summary] => Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. believes the peso is unlikely to hit the record low 59 to $1 level reached last October even if the interest rate differential between the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  and the US Federal Reserve tightens.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/1_2023-06-17_18-09-00255_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274593
            [Title] => Seven Bank, 7-Eleven partner to install more ATMs nationwide
            [Summary] => The Philippine unit of Seven Bank Ltd of Japan, in partnership with Philippine Seven Corp., aims to deploy 500 more ATMs at 7-Eleven stores nationwide to make safe and convenient banking accessible to more Filipinos.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/2_2023-06-17_18-04-00572_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274592
            [Title] => Government moves to revitalize rubber industry
            [Summary] => The Philippine Rubber Research Institute is formulating strategies and forging collaborations to tackle Pestalotiopsis Leaf Fall Disease while simultaneously enhancing the rubber industry in the country.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804525
            [AuthorName] => Danessa Rivera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/3_2023-06-17_18-01-09419_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274591
            [Title] => OMF powers off-grid public schools with solar panels
            [Summary] => The One Meralco Foundation has installed new solar facilities to power off-grid public schools in Antique.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805259
            [AuthorName] => Richmond Mercurio
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/4_2023-06-17_17-53-01583_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274590
            [Title] => China EV maker eyeing plant in Philippines
            [Summary] => A Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer plans to set up a big ticket manufacturing facility in the country, according to the head of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805144
            [AuthorName] => Catherine Talavera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/5_2023-06-17_17-48-16486_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Peso unlikely to weaken back to 59:$1 &ndash; Metrobank

Peso unlikely to weaken back to 59:$1 – Metrobank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 41 minutes ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. believes the peso is unlikely to hit the record low 59 to $1 level reached last October even...
Business
fbtw
Seven Bank, 7-Eleven partner to install more ATMs nationwide

Seven Bank, 7-Eleven partner to install more ATMs nationwide

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 41 minutes ago
The Philippine unit of Seven Bank Ltd of Japan, in partnership with Philippine Seven Corp., aims to deploy 500 more ATMs at...
Business
fbtw
Government moves to revitalize rubber industry

Government moves to revitalize rubber industry

By Danessa Rivera | 41 minutes ago
The Philippine Rubber Research Institute is formulating strategies and forging collaborations to tackle Pestalotiopsis Leaf...
Business
fbtw
OMF powers off-grid public schools with solar panels

OMF powers off-grid public schools with solar panels

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
The One Meralco Foundation has installed new solar facilities to power off-grid public schools in Antique.
Business
fbtw
China EV maker eyeing plant in Philippines

China EV maker eyeing plant in Philippines

By Catherine Talavera | 41 minutes ago
A Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer plans to set up a big ticket manufacturing facility in the country, according to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with