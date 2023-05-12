^

Revised IRR of the Charter for Homeowners’ Association

The Philippine Star
May 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The revised IRR of the Charter for Homeowners’ Association took effect on Oct. 25. If you are a member, officer, trustee of a homeowner’s association, federation, confederation or involved as a developer, contractor, engineer, architect, security agency, vendor, utility company, financing institution, government agency who needs to deal with homeowner associations as well as a lawyer, LGU official, member of the bench, mediator, or arbitrator who is involved in resolving issues, disputes, adjudications, it is your business to learn and update yourself on this topic.

To guide all stakeholders on this matter, the Center for Global Best Practices will launch a two-session webinar on June 17 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom.

This special program will guide attendees on everything they need to know when it comes to creation, management and governance of a homeowners’ association. Those stakeholders planning to have or with existing commercial transactions with HOAs will benefit from the knowledge, practical tips and insights when doing business with a homeowners’ association.

Learn all of these from CGBP course director and lecturer, Atty. Alvin Claridades, the author of more than 20 books including the newly published “Q & A on Homeowners’ Association, Federation and Confederation.” Presently, he serves as the director of finance service at the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. He was the former director of Legal Services and Asset Reform Group of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council. He is a law professor and is an active bar reviewer specializing in land titles, deeds and special proceedings, remedial law, and civil law. He is also a licensed civil engineer and environmental planner.

For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.

