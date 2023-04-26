^

Business

BALAI posts profits growth in 2022 despite inflation storm

Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 3:14pm
More investors now aspiring 'frentrepreneurs' in the franchise boom 
For most of 2022, brutal inflation was the biggest story as it left businesses and consumers struggling to make ends meet as prices of commodities and services hit premiums. To its credit, BALAI managed to churn earnings, as its gross profit margin in 2022 reached 52%, a better turnout compared to the 50% figure in the preceding year.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Bakery operator Balai ni Fruitas Inc. (BALAI) saw its bottom-line mushroomed by triple digits in 2022 despite headwinds brought by stubbornly high inflation.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company saw its net income balloon 336% year-on-year to P37 million in 2022. The growth was due in part to the expansion of its retail store network, BALAI said. 

Total revenues skyrocketed 129% to P341 million in the same period. 

The company managed to add 21 more stores in 2022, using proceeds from its PSE listing to fund expansion. It ended the year with 98 units in its retail network. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — another measure of financial strength — surged 240% to P68 million in 2022.

"BALAI's growth has already surpassed our initial estimates,” said Lester Yu, company president and chief executive officer. — Ramon Royandoyan

BALAI NI FRUITAS INC.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
DPWH targets completion of P86-billion worth of bridges by 2028

DPWH targets completion of P86-billion worth of bridges by 2028

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways plans to complete seven large-scale bridges worth P86 billion before the Marcos...
Business
Well done, OML!

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
I lost my last boss over the weekend.
Business
Meralco reports higher Q1 profits

Meralco reports higher Q1 profits

1 day ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the Pangilinan-led utility firm’s consolidated core...
Business
UnionBank profit up 30 percent to P3.38 billion in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines booked a 30-percent jump in net income to P3.38 billion in the first quarter from P2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, fueled by the acquired consumer banking business...
Business
Long holidays hurt the nation’s future

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 16 hours ago
I am glad that Secretary Alfredo Pascual of Trade and Industry has spoken on the issue of long holidays.
Business
Globe sees illegal website blocks increase in Q1

Globe sees illegal website blocks increase in Q1

2 hours ago
Globe said the number of online gambling, smishing, and phishing sites that they blocked soared 41.3% year-on-year in the...
Business
GMA to stream shows in ABS-CBN's iWantTFC

GMA to stream shows in ABS-CBN's iWantTFC

3 hours ago
Two of the country’s top broadcast stations struck up a new partnership, as GMA Network Inc’s TV shows will now...
Business
Quick Take: PSE's planned indices and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: PSE's planned indices and 2 more market updates

7 hours ago
Not going to lie, the sectors as they are now are almost entirely useless...
Business
SM Prime Holdings plans P56-B REIT later this year

SM Prime Holdings plans P56-B REIT later this year

7 hours ago
SMPH President, Jeffrey Lim, said that the REIT would contain 12 to 15 of SMPH’s 35 to 39 “fully mature”...
Business
Phoenix finally pays "delayed" Q3 dividend

Phoenix finally pays “delayed” Q3 dividend

7 hours ago
Is anyone still wondering how PNX’s yield is so high?
Business
