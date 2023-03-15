^

Business

Nickel Asia income up 1.5% in 2022

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Nickel Asia Corp. saw a slight increase in net earnings last year as higher nickel ore prices offset the lower production.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Nickel Asia said it ended 2022 with a net income of P7.93 billion, up 1.5 percent from P7.81 billion a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to P14.31 billion, slipping by 0.8 percent compared to PI4.42 billion in the prior year.

Nickel ore sales volume decreased by 11 percent to 15.94 million wet metric tons (WMT),

However, revenues rose to P28.03 billion from P27.40 billion as the weighted average realized price of ore sold slightly increased to $29.17 per WMT.

“Despite the inclement weather that affected our nickel mining business, 2022 remained a good year for NAC with prices for the metal buoyed by high demand. Our renewable energy business also made strides as it was able to increase its generational capacity and forge a partnership with an international player, Shell Investments B.V.,” NAC president and CEO Martin Antonio Zamora said.

“The gains we made in 2022 show that we remain committed to our ambitious 2025 target of becoming the premier ESG investment in the country and top 25 in market capitalization of the listed companies in the Philippine Stock Exchange. This year will be no different as we continue to build a strong foundation to achieve our goals,” he said.

In terms of sales, Nickel Asia said it exported 8.15 million WMT of saprolite and limonite ore to Japanese and Chinese customers at the weighted average price of $39.39 per WMT.

The company also delivered 7.79 million WMT of limonite ore to the Coral Bay and Taganito high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) plants and realized an average price of $11.64 per pound of payable nickel based on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

In terms of volume and prices, last year’s figures were higher than the 7.14 million WMT at $8.35 per pound of payable nickel in 2021.

Deliveries to the two HPAL plants generated $18.72 and $12.03 in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Also due to high LME prices, Nickel Asia recognized a gain from its equity share in its investments in the two HPAL plants in the combined amount of P942.1 million in 2022, a 69 percent increase from P557.9 million a year earlier.

The realized peso to US dollar exchange rate for ore sales was P54.90 compared to P49.48 in the prior year.

Nickel Asia’s total operating cash cost was flat at P12.25 billion. On a per WMT of ore sold basis, total operating cash costs increased to P769 per WMT versus P683 per WMT in the previous year.

In another disclosure, Nickel Asia said it is securing an additional P2 billion loan from Security Bank Corp. (SBC) for Emerging Power Inc. (EPI).

This is after its board approved the execution of a suretyship agreement between Nickel Asia and SBC.

“This amends the previous authorization given to the company on 10 November 2022 to issue a guaranty in to secure the said loan in favor of EPI. As previously disclosed, the proceeds of the loan will be used to finance the Phase 4A (68MW) Subic solar power plant expansion of EPI’s solar power subsidiary, Jobin-SQM Inc. (JSI),” Nickel Asia said.

In September last year, EPI began the development and construction of an additional 68 MW in the Subic site, which is set to go online by the fourth quarter.

EBITDA

STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BAP: Philippines' banking system not expose to US contagion

BAP: Philippines' banking system not expose to US contagion

9 hours ago
In a statement, the BAP explained the fallout from the closures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank will not have...
Business
fbtw
Local shares plunge as fear shakes US financial system

Local shares plunge as fear shakes US financial system

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index plunged 2.31% to close 6,393.33 on Tuesday. Its performance on Tuesday marked its lowest...
Business
fbtw
Smart expands internet services, slashes rates

Smart expands internet services, slashes rates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
PLDT Inc.’s wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. will slash the prices of its mobile services to support growing...
Business
fbtw
MVP mulls retirement

MVP mulls retirement

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan is contemplating retirement and is in search of new CEOs for conglomerate Metro Pacific...
Business
fbtw
P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought

P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
A bill seeking to increase the daily wage of private sector workers to meet the minimum standard for a family living wage...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trade gap widens by 27% in January

Trade gap widens by 27% in January

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s trade deficit widened by 27 percent as imports continued to outpace exports in January, according to the...
Business
fbtw
Philippine banks not affected by SVB demise&rsquo;

Philippine banks not affected by SVB demise’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The biggest bank failure in the US since the 2008 global financial crisis has no substantial or material impact on the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Philippine shares extend losses on SVB fallout concerns

Philippine shares extend losses on SVB fallout concerns

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks finished sharply lower yesterday as worries persisted about the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collap...
Business
fbtw
AyalaLand Logistics to double capacity

AyalaLand Logistics to double capacity

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. is betting big on cold storage as it looks to double its capacity.
Business
fbtw
Alternergy sets P20 billion capex

Alternergy sets P20 billion capex

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Renewable energy firm Alternergy Holdings Corp., which will soon debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange, has set a capital...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with