^

Business

BSP chief says latest 50-bps rate hike necessary to fight inflation

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 4:15pm
bsp
This October 27, 2022 photo shows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla at “The Asset 17th Philippine Summit” in Taguig City.
BSP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reiterated on Friday that it was necessary to inject a jumbo rate increase or else risk fanning inflation expectations.

This was the explanation of BSP Governor Felipe Medalla, a day after the central bank unleashed a 50- basis point hike on its key policy rate. Banks and financial institutions use the interest rate as benchmark for borrowing out loans.

Medalla explained the BSP’s decision in a series of tweets.

“Raise by too much – which is easy to correct – or raise by too little & run the risk of inflationary expectations being disanchored even further. The latter is harder to reverse,” he tweeted.

Interest rates currently stood at 6%. Central banks typically raise borrowing costs to rein in spending within an economy, otherwise inflation could start faster than expected, which the Philippines is facing these days.

As it is, inflation quickened 8.7% year-on-year in January. Economists, like Medalla, expected inflation to peak towards the end of the year but that has not been the case as supply chain woes, among others, persisted.

Likewise, the BSP observed the spillover effects of inflation taking hold. This meant that other cogs of the economy, such as services like rent and transport costs, were teetering to pricey levels.

Thus, the 50-bps rate hike was warranted as the BSP sees it. The Monetary Board is widely expected to hike the benchmark rate by either 25 or 50 basis points in its next meeting in March.

But more importantly, Medalla explained that Thursday's hike was meant to convince Filipinos and the market that the central bank is serious in fighting inflation.

This is because if Filipinos anticipate that prices will remain elevated in the coming months and years — or, in the BSP’s words, if inflation expectations were “disanchored” — people might call for bigger wages. This, in turn, may force businesses to increase their selling prices from time to time to offset the costs of pay hikes, potentially creating a dangerous cycle of rapid inflation that would be harder to control.

Rate hikes typically take 12 to 18 months before it seeps into the economy. The BSP said yesterday’s 50-bps rate hike will dent economic growth by 0.04%.

Medalla emphasized that they’re expecting inflation to fall below 4% towards the final quarter of 2023.

“The @BangkoSentral‘s credibility as an inflation-targeting central bank is hard-won and we will work hard not to reverse these gains and bring inflation to within-target over the medium term” he tweeted.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

BSP

FELIPE MEDALLA

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Urban farms

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
When I was last in the US the other year, I noticed a growing movement to convince suburbanites to convert their lawns and/or backyards to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs. The sustainability movement is about preserving...
Business
fbtw
Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Recto was elected by the company’s board after the family of Ongpin conveyed the wish of the late tycoon for Recto to...
Business
fbtw
GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs

GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs

1 day ago
Mobile wallet app GCash can now be used abroad with international SIM cards.
Business
fbtw
Chinese tech billionaire goes missing: company

Chinese tech billionaire goes missing: company

3 hours ago
Bao Fan, who is also executive director of the bank, is a major figure in the Chinese tech industry and has played a key role...
Business
fbtw
GCash gets BSP OK to go global, pilots in three countries

GCash gets BSP OK to go global, pilots in three countries

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
E-wallet giant GCash has secured the approval of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to offer its financial technology services...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP raises interest rates by 50 basis points

BSP raises interest rates by 50 basis points

7 hours ago
What the government should do and how it should do it are beyond the scope of this newsletter, but the between-the-lines panic...
Business
fbtw
ANZ sees the BSP raising 100 bp in 2023

ANZ sees the BSP raising 100 bp in 2023

7 hours ago
This lines up with what BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in yesterday’s question and answer period, when he speculated...
Business
fbtw
STI Education Systems sees huge profitability gains on enrollment uptick

STI Education Systems sees huge profitability gains on enrollment uptick

7 hours ago
I thought that the pandemic would have been an absolute money-printing machine for the PSE’s education providers, but...
Business
fbtw
Bitcoin tops $25,000 to hit eight-month high

Bitcoin tops $25,000 to hit eight-month high

8 hours ago
The digital coin has soared by 50 percent since the start of the year, though it remains far off its peak of $68,992, which...
Business
fbtw
Paris, London stocks hit all-time highs as Wall Street tumbles

Paris, London stocks hit all-time highs as Wall Street tumbles

8 hours ago
Traders are tracking economic data for clues into how it might influence the US Federal Reserve, with concern that the central...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with