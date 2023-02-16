^

BSP steps up attack on stubbornly high inflation; hikes rates by 50bps

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 3:17pm
bsp
This October 27, 2022 photo shows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla at “The Asset 17th Philippine Summit” in Taguig City.
BSP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unleashed a big rate hike on Thursday, stepping up its attack on inflation that unexpectedly got hotter last month.

At its first rate-setting meeting in 2023, the Monetary Board hiked its key rate by 50 basis points to 6%. Banks and financial institutions use this benchmark rate for setting interest rates on loans. 

Thursday’s announcement came as no surprise, after inflation accelerated 8.7% year-on-year in January, which bucked expectations of a December peak.

READ: No sign yet of peak inflation as January prices sizzle to new 14-year high

Central banks, like the BSP, use rate hikes to rein in demand pressures that are stoking price growth. The higher interest rates work by prompting consumers and businesses to think twice about borrowing money. This, in turn, lessens the money that’s circulating in the economy and chasing a limited supply of consumer items.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., expected the BSP to pause its rate hikes next month.

“Our base case scenario is a pause after March. Inflation is already on a downward trend and frontloaded interest rate hikes may be sufficient to anchor inflation. Too much tightening might hurt the economy especially since we expect pent-up demand to fade in 2023,” she said in a Viber message.

The BSP likewise said in the briefing that inflation is expected to breach their 2-4% target in 2023, now projected to average 6.1%.

"Given these considerations, the Monetary Board deems a strong follow-through monetary policy response as necessary to reduce the risk of a breach in the inflation target in 2024," the BSP said.

Philstar
