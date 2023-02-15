^

SRA orders importation of 440,000 MT of sugar

February 15, 2023
SRA orders importation of 440,000 MT of sugar
A vendor shows the varieties of sugar available at his stall in a public market in Marikina City on Thursday (August 18, 2022).
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines  — The Marcos Jr. administration continued its import streak as it ordered a fresh batch of refined sugar into the country.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration released Sugar Order No. 6 on Wednesday, which authorizes the importation of 440,000 metric tons of refined sugar into the county. 

The order indicated that 200,000 metric tons are allocated for consumers while 240,000 will be set aside as buffer stock. 

This was the second import for the current crop year.

The SRA, tasked with looking after the welfare of the local sugar industry, is currently helmed by the secretary of the agriculture department. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is leading 

That said, the food staple dominated headlines in 2022 after a botched import order that led to the resignation of some SRA officials. The Senate even mounted a probe into the scuttled order. 

Industry stakeholders, such as local food manufacturers and exporters, called for more representation on the SRA board.

