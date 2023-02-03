Meralco wins anew in X-Trash Challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has once again emerged as the champion in an inter-company competition that aims to promote responsible waste management in the country.

The power distributor bested 12 other Philippine companies in this year’s X-Trash Challenge organized by the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) and Basic Environmental Systems and Technology Inc. (BEST Inc.).

The competition, which ran from April to September 2022, involved the collection and donation of recyclable waste materials such as paper, metals, and plastics – all of which had equivalent environmental points that were converted into cash.

Other participating companies included BDO Unibank Inc., Accenture, Inc., Smart Communications Inc., PLDT Inc., Deloitte Philippines Outreach Inc., Dole Philippines Inc., and Standard Chartered Bank Philippines, among others.

With the proceeds of its win, Meralco donated 1,000 food packs to the beneficiaries of One Meralco Foundation, the company’s social development arm, through the Ateneo Center for Education.

“We share this award with our logistics teams and pollution control officers for their all-out support to this relevant sustainability program. They are the ones who drove the diligent efforts to collect and segregate our recyclables and deliver them to the warehouses of PBSP and BEST Inc., as we strived to achieve our waste diversion targets for 2022,” said Antonio Abuel Jr., Meralco VP and head of Facilities, Safety, and Security Management, during the awards ceremony.

Last year, Meralco was also awarded as overall champion of the first X-Trash Challenge, topping 13 other firms. Funds raised were used to donate over 200 food packs to marginalized families in Imus, Cavite, Makati City and Muntinlupa City, in partnership with the Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilya ng Pantawid.

“Our second straight win in the X-Trash Challenge is a testament to our deep commitment to sustainability exemplified, in part, by our Race to Zero Waste (RZW) Program. We, in Meralco, took this Challenge to heart not only because of its close alignment with RZW’s thrust, but also because of the value it delivers to recipient communities,” said Raymond Ravelo, Meralco FVP and chief sustainability officer.

Race to Zero Waste Program is a company-wide initiative covering all Meralco facilities, aiming to minimize waste generation and reduce waste disposal in landfills.

Meralco’s Race to Zero Waste Program and participation in the X-Trash Challenge support and promote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production.