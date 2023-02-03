^

Business

Meralco wins anew in X-Trash Challenge

The Philippine Star
February 3, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has once again emerged as the champion in an inter-company competition that aims to promote responsible waste management in the country.

The power distributor bested 12 other Philippine companies in this year’s X-Trash Challenge organized by the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) and Basic Environmental Systems and Technology Inc. (BEST Inc.).

The competition, which ran from April to September 2022, involved the collection and donation of recyclable waste materials such as paper, metals, and plastics – all of which had equivalent environmental points that were converted into cash.

Other participating companies included BDO Unibank Inc., Accenture, Inc., Smart Communications Inc., PLDT Inc., Deloitte Philippines Outreach Inc., Dole Philippines Inc., and Standard Chartered Bank Philippines, among others.

With the proceeds of its win, Meralco donated 1,000 food packs to the beneficiaries of One Meralco Foundation, the company’s social development arm, through the Ateneo Center for Education.

“We share this award with our logistics teams and pollution control officers for their all-out support to this relevant sustainability program. They are the ones who drove the diligent efforts to collect and segregate our recyclables and deliver them to the warehouses of PBSP and BEST Inc., as we strived to achieve our waste diversion targets for 2022,” said Antonio Abuel Jr., Meralco VP and head of Facilities, Safety, and Security Management, during the awards ceremony.

Last year, Meralco was also awarded as overall champion of the first X-Trash Challenge, topping 13 other firms. Funds raised were used to donate over 200 food packs to marginalized families in Imus, Cavite, Makati City and Muntinlupa City, in partnership with the Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilya ng Pantawid.

“Our second straight win in the X-Trash Challenge is a testament to our deep commitment to sustainability exemplified, in part, by our Race to Zero Waste (RZW) Program. We, in Meralco, took this Challenge to heart not only because of its close alignment with RZW’s thrust, but also because of the value it delivers to recipient communities,” said Raymond Ravelo, Meralco FVP and chief sustainability officer.

Race to Zero Waste Program is a company-wide initiative covering all Meralco facilities, aiming to minimize waste generation and reduce waste disposal in landfills.

Meralco’s Race to Zero Waste Program and participation in the X-Trash Challenge support and promote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Budget carriers fly back to China

Budget carriers fly back to China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Low-cost airlines are starting to catch up with flag carrier Philippine Airlines in reinstating their pre-crisis routes to...
Business
fbtw
Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year &nbsp;

Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso is likely to depreciate further for the third straight year in 2023, hitting the 57 to a dollar level anew, according...
Business
fbtw
Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

2 days ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said Tuesday it recorded a loss of 1,637 billion Norwegian kroner ($164...
Business
fbtw
Local shares rally ahead of US Fed decision

Local shares rally ahead of US Fed decision

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index climbed 3.57% to finish at 7,035.76. The broader All Shares index saw similar gains, scooping...
Business
fbtw
Robinsons Retail's bottom-line benefits from reopened economy in 2022

Robinsons Retail's bottom-line benefits from reopened economy in 2022

14 hours ago
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. saw its fortunes improve in 2022 as easing pandemic restrictions and a reopened Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP simplifies UITF licensing

BSP simplifies UITF licensing

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to simplify the licensing framework and certification program for unit investment trust...
Business
fbtw
Peso pierces 53 to $1 after softer US rate hike

Peso pierces 53 to $1 after softer US rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso yesterday pierced the 53 to $1 mark to hit its strongest level in more than seven months as it joined other currencies...
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat on profit taking

Stocks retreat on profit taking

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Investors took profits yesterday following news of an anticipated rate hike and easing inflation in the US, sending the benchmark...
Business
fbtw
High rates, weak global demand to tame inflation &ndash; Moody&rsquo;s unit

High rates, weak global demand to tame inflation – Moody’s unit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Moody’s Analytics sees inflation in Asia Pacific gradually slowing down this year on the back of elevated borrowing...
Business
fbtw
Philippine debt swells to P13.4 trillion in 2022

Philippine debt swells to P13.4 trillion in 2022

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding debt soared to P13.42 trillion in end-2022, with its share to the overall economy easing to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with