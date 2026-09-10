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US agency to upgrade airport screening at NAIA

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2026 | 12:00am
US agency to upgrade airport screening at NAIA
A $60-million Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC) Threshold Program Grant Agreement (TPGA) was also signed by the US and the Philippines yesterday to support energy sector reforms.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) have signed an agreement to modernize the security screening at the country’s main international gateway.

A $60-million Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC) Threshold Program Grant Agreement (TPGA) was also signed by the US and the Philippines yesterday to support energy sector reforms.

In a press briefing during the inaugural Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) Investment Forum yesterday, USTDA deputy director Thomas Hardy said an agreement was signed with NNIC on Sept. 9 to help modernize aviation security and scanning equipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as part of the NAIA’s ongoing upgrade.

Under the agreement, the USTDA will fund technical assistance to help NNIC assess and develop upgraded security screening systems for NAIA.

USTDA’s technical assistance will also involve identifying US suppliers of advanced screening equipment for the project.

The support aims to improve passenger safety and screening efficiency and align with international aviation security standards, as NAIA serves as a critical last-point-of-departure airport for US-bound flights.

“By working together to modernize security at NAIA, we are protecting travelers on both sides of the Pacific,” Hardy said.

“This project stops threats before they reach American shores, deepens cooperation with a vital ally, and exemplifies the partnerships that sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

For his part, NNIC president Ramon Ang said the USTDA’s support is an important part of NAIA’s modernization.

“The assistance will help us take a more detailed look at how security screening across the airport can be improved and standardized, while giving us the benefit of US expertise and experience. We look forward to working closely with USTDA as we identify the systems and solutions that best fit NAIA’s needs and growing passenger volumes,” he said.

NAIA is undergoing modernization and expansion to bring its annual passenger capacity to 62 million passengers by 2028.

Last year,  NAIA served 52 million passengers, above its designed capacity of 35 million.

The USTDA also signed two other agreements yesterday that support the LEC. In particular, the two agreements cover USTDA’s support for expanding the Subic Drydock Berth and establishing a national network of public WiFi access points in the country.

“We’re proud to be partnering to turn our shared priorities into economic growth and long-term economic prosperity for our partners in the Philippines,” Hardy said.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Frederick Go and US Ambassador Lee Lipton signed the $60 million MCC TPGA on the sidelines of the LEC Investment Forum yesterday.

The grant is designed to help the Philippines strengthen its eligibility for a future MCC Compact, which is a larger grant program that supports major economic development projects and policy reforms.

The program will support reforms under the Energy Development Governance Efficiency (EDGE) Project to help create a more reliable, efficient and responsive energy system.

The EDGE Project will involve reforms in the government’s permitting and approval processes to reduce transaction costs and enable timely implementation of energy projects.

It will also involve helping electric cooperatives improve service reliability through power grid digitalization and by mobilizing financing.

US agency to upgrade airport screening at NAIA

 LOUELLA DESIDERIO

MANILA, Philippines —  The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) have signed an agreement to modernize the security screening at the country’s main international gateway.

A $60-million Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC) Threshold Program Grant Agreement (TPGA) was also signed by the US and the Philippines yesterday to support energy sector reforms.

In a press briefing during the inaugural Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) Investment Forum yesterday, USTDA deputy director Thomas Hardy said an agreement was signed with NNIC on Sept. 9 to help modernize aviation security and scanning equipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as part of the NAIA’s ongoing upgrade.

Under the agreement, the USTDA will fund technical assistance to help NNIC assess and develop upgraded security screening systems for NAIA.

USTDA’s technical assistance will also involve identifying US suppliers of advanced screening equipment for the project.

The support aims to improve passenger safety and screening efficiency and align with international aviation security standards, as NAIA serves as a critical last-point-of-departure airport for US-bound flights.

“By working together to modernize security at NAIA, we are protecting travelers on both sides of the Pacific,” Hardy said.

“This project stops threats before they reach American shores, deepens cooperation with a vital ally, and exemplifies the partnerships that sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

For his part, NNIC president Ramon Ang said the USTDA’s support is an important part of NAIA’s modernization.

“The assistance will help us take a more detailed look at how security screening across the airport can be improved and standardized, while giving us the benefit of US expertise and experience. We look forward to working closely with USTDA as we identify the systems and solutions that best fit NAIA’s needs and growing passenger volumes,” he said.

NAIA is undergoing modernization and expansion to bring its annual passenger capacity to 62 million passengers by 2028.

Last year,  NAIA served 52 million passengers, above its designed capacity of 35 million.

The USTDA also signed two other agreements yesterday that support the LEC. In particular, the two agreements cover USTDA’s support for expanding the Subic Drydock Berth and establishing a national network of public WiFi access points in the country.

“We’re proud to be partnering to turn our shared priorities into economic growth and long-term economic prosperity for our partners in the Philippines,” Hardy said.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Frederick Go and US Ambassador Lee Lipton signed the $60 million MCC TPGA on the sidelines of the LEC Investment Forum yesterday.

The grant is designed to help the Philippines strengthen its eligibility for a future MCC Compact, which is a larger grant program that supports major economic development projects and policy reforms.

The program will support reforms under the Energy Development Governance Efficiency (EDGE) Project to help create a more reliable, efficient and responsive energy system.

The EDGE Project will involve reforms in the government’s permitting and approval processes to reduce transaction costs and enable timely implementation of energy projects.

It will also involve helping electric cooperatives improve service reliability through power grid digitalization and by mobilizing financing.

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